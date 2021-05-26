newsbreak-logo
Lattice To Host Virtual Seminar On Automotive Security

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) - Get Report, the low power programmable leader, today announced the company will host a virtual seminar examining cyber security trends and standards for automotive FPGAs. Lattice provides a broad selection of automotive-grade FPGAs, including the MachXO3D™ FPGA for secure system control. MachXO3D FPGAs provide a hardware Root-of-Trust and dual-boot capabilities compliant with NIST Platform Firmware Resiliency (PFR) Guidelines (NIST SP-800-193) to help systems protect, detect, and recover from cyber attacks in real time.

Who: Lattice Semiconductor

What: Cyber Security Trends and Standards in Automotive FPGAs

When: June 8, 2021 from 9-11 a.m. PDT and 7-9 p.m. PDT

Where: https://bit.ly/3u4jtBO (advanced registration required)

As the number of connected vehicles on the road increases, so does the threat of vehicular cyber security breaches. Automotive manufacturers must determine how to deliver the advanced features consumers want while maintaining the highest safety and security standards.

Seminar attendees can expect to learn about:

  • Today's automotive cyber security trends and risks
  • The latest security industry standards
  • Requirements for cyber-secure and cyber-resilient systems
  • How to prepare for and respond to cyber threats through secure system design
  • Cost-saving and protection-enhancing supply chain paradigms

For more information about Lattice solutions for automotive applications, including the MachXO3D secure control FPGA, please visit https://www.latticesemi.com/en/Solutions/SolutionCategories/Automotive.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) - Get Report is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo, or Youku.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word "partner" does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210526005384/en/

