Congress & Courts

Senator Raphael Warnock to assist voter registration

By Atlanta Tribune
atlantatribune.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenator Raphael Warnock and Rep. Nikema Williams and Sen. Raphael Warnock Announce Bicameral Legislation to Help People Register to Vote as they Change Residences. Representative Nikema Williams along with Representatives Jesús “Chuy” García (IL), John Sarbanes (MD), Marc Veasey (TX), Terri A. Sewell (AL-07), and Robert C. “Bobby” Scott (VA-03) announced the introduction of the Voters on the Move Registration Act on Tuesday. Built off an amendment that Representative Williams successfully passed into H.R. 1: For the People Act of 2021 back in March, this legislation will make it easier for people to register to vote as they change residences.

atlantatribune.com
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
Black Enterprise

Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock Secure $84 Million in HBCU Funding

Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock came together to secure $84 million in funding to the state’s local HBCUs. The two US senators announced the funding on May 13 as part of the American Rescue Plan, The Atlanta Voice reports. To help families struggling due to the economic setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, at least half of the funding must go directly toward grants for student aid.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Cleveland.com

The filibuster lets a minority of senators thwart the voters’ will. It needs to go.

Regardless of gender, race, education level, economic background, or party affiliation, most Americans believe that our elected leaders should represent our interests and work for our priorities. But for decades, a few senators, who’ve valued narrow special interests over true democracy, have exploited the filibuster, a loophole in Senate rules once used to block anti-lynching legislation and the overturning of Jim Crow-era laws, to block a long list of legislation that most Americans support, such as economic relief, raising the minimum wage, background checks for gun purchases, and improving our infrastructure.
Congress & CourtsFountain Hills Times

Voter integrity

Senator Kelly, you were elected by assuring people constantly that you were not just another liberal Democrat. You reminded everyone repeatedly that you were going to work for Arizona. People believed you. Prove it. In the Senate is a bill, S.1, “For the People Act.” S.1 mandates that the federal...
Congress & CourtsCNN

These 11 Senators didn't vote on the January 6 commission

Washington, DC (CNN) — Senate Republicans blocked a bill on Friday to create an independent inquiry to investigate the deadly January 6 Capitol Hill riot. The vote on the January 6 commission was 54 to 35, showing the bill had a bipartisan majority of support with six Republicans voting with Democrats. However, the bill needed 60 votes to advance.
Georgia StatePosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

Senator Reverend Warnock cements key provisions in Bipartisan Bill to accelerate job growth in Georgia

This week, U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock successfully secured provisions in key bipartisan legislation that will support manufacturing jobs across Georgia and the nation, and direct major science and research investments to Georgia’s historically Black higher education institutions. During an executive meeting of the Senate Commerce Committee, the members passed the bipartisan Endless Frontier Act (EFA), legislation that will make significant investments to boost research and development across the United States, driving technological innovation and job growth.
Congress & Courtsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Presidential panel on Capitol riot sought by Democratic lawmaker

WASHINGTON — A Democratic lawmaker called for a presidential commission to investigate the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol after Senate Republicans blocked legislation mandating the inquiry. The suggestion raised by Rep. Gerry Connolly’s would in effect take the matter out of Congress, bypassing Republican opposition. The GOP prevented...
Kentucky StateSentinel-Echo

Kentucky voter registration ‘beginning to rebound’

After several consecutive months of more voters being removed from the voter rolls than added, in April Kentucky saw a net gain of 82 voters. While 5,009 new registrations were logged, 4,927 registrations were canceled. 3,396 of them were deceased voters, 1,076 voters who voluntarily de-registered and 455 with felony convictions.
Congress & CourtsAugusta Free Press

Republicans block bipartisan Jan. 6 commission

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The U.S. Senate voted 54-35 Friday in favor of creating a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, falling six votes short of the necessary 60-vote threshold to block a threatened Republican filibuster. Six Republicans – Mitt Romney of...
Congress & CourtsFort Worth Star-Telegram

Senate Republicans block Jan. 6 commission to study Capitol insurrection

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans on Friday blocked an independent, bipartisan commission to study the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Eager to put the events of that day and former President Donald Trump’s role in it behind them, Republicans blasted the commission proposal as a partisan attempt by Democrats to keep both in the news during next year’s pivotal midterm elections.