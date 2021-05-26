Senator Raphael Warnock to assist voter registration
Senator Raphael Warnock and Rep. Nikema Williams and Sen. Raphael Warnock Announce Bicameral Legislation to Help People Register to Vote as they Change Residences. Representative Nikema Williams along with Representatives Jesús “Chuy” García (IL), John Sarbanes (MD), Marc Veasey (TX), Terri A. Sewell (AL-07), and Robert C. “Bobby” Scott (VA-03) announced the introduction of the Voters on the Move Registration Act on Tuesday. Built off an amendment that Representative Williams successfully passed into H.R. 1: For the People Act of 2021 back in March, this legislation will make it easier for people to register to vote as they change residences.atlantatribune.com