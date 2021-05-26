Senator Raphael Warnock to assist voter registration

Regardless of gender, race, education level, economic background, or party affiliation, most Americans believe that our elected leaders should represent our interests and work for our priorities. But for decades, a few senators, who’ve valued narrow special interests over true democracy, have exploited the filibuster, a loophole in Senate rules once used to block anti-lynching legislation and the overturning of Jim Crow-era laws, to block a long list of legislation that most Americans support, such as economic relief, raising the minimum wage, background checks for gun purchases, and improving our infrastructure.