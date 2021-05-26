Arts Briefs: Violin recital, MERC camp, TwispWorks events

On May 22 dancers from the Summit School of the Arts will perform their spring recital and proceeds from the show will benefit the Teton Valley Balloon Rally. “Our goal has been to dedicate our production to a different local organization each year, and this year we chose the balloon rally because I purchased the dance studio from [rally organizer] Margaret Breffeilh,” explained studio owner Whitney McKee. “The title of the recital is ‘We Rise by Lifting Others,’ and all the songs and dances relate to that idea of helping each other and depending on each other.”