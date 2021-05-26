Arts Briefs: Violin recital, MERC camp, TwispWorks events
Liberty Bell High School senior Keeley Brooks offers a free violin recital from 3-5 p.m. at the TwispWorks Pavilion on Saturday (May 29). Brooks, 17, has been playing the violin for 11 1/2 years, and studied with local teacher Pam Hunt. In 2013, she was the first winner of the Christine Cherrington Merit Award Competition, and in 2018 was a silver medalist in a strings division of the Spokane MusicFest Northwest Competition. In 2018, she won the Wenatchee Symphony’s Angela Schuster Svendsen Memorial Young Musician Competition and made her concerto debut.methowvalleynews.com