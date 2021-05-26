newsbreak-logo
San Jose, CA

Transit employee kills 8 at San Jose rail yard according to police

By Sam Benson Smith
heysocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNine people are dead Wednesday morning following a mass shooting at a rail yard in San Jose. At 6:34 a.m., law enforcement responded to the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) light rail maintenance yard near the intersection of Younger Avenue and San Pedro Street for reports of a shooting, according to the San Jose Police Department. Less than two hours after SJPD officers initially responded to the scene, the incident’s management was transferred to to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department.

