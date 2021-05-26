newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Gancia® Introduces Refreshing Fruit Flavored Sparkling Wines For Summer Sipping

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Combining the fun effervesce of sparkling wine with popular fruity flavors, the House of Gancia announces its new " Atto Primo" line that offers a refreshing and tasty option for summer picnics, parties and brunches. SRP: $7.99 (5.5% ABV).

Gancia's new " Atto Primo" line offers a refreshing and tasty option for summer picnics, parties and brunches at 5.5% ABV

Sold in 750 milliliter bottles, Atto Primo is made with low alcohol sparkling wine and natural fruit flavors. Each Atto Primo offering contains less than 100 calories per 4-ounce serving. The deliciously fruity flavors include:

  • Atto Primo Lychee
  • Atto Primo Peach
  • Atto Primo Mango
  • Atto Primo Blackberry

" Atto Primo is perfect for consumers looking for a different take on sparkling wine—something light, fresh, and fruity. While Atto Primo means "First Act," a nod to Atto Primo being a wonderful choice for an aperitif, it really can be enjoyed across a number of different occasions all summer long," says Kellyann MacLean, Marketing Director of Roust Americas, which imports Atto Primo.

" Atto Primo is made in Italy by the House of Gancia, which has nearly 200 years of wine-making expertise," says Scott Oliver, Roust USA CEO. "We are confident that consumers will be delighted by the quality of Atto Primo at the very first sip."

Atto Primo can be purchased online at Drizly and at grocery stores nationwide.

To learn more about Gancia, visit www.Gancia.com.

About GanciaStarted by brothers Carlo and Edoardo Gancia in 1850, the House of Gancia created the first sparkling wine and the first white Vermouth in Italy. Since then, Gancia has accumulated an impressive heritage as an expert winemaker and has grown into a respected brand worldwide with an award-wining portfolio of Charmat Method and Classic Method sparkling wines and Italian liqueurs. Gancia is a company that has never forgotten its origins and traditions, while continuously innovating and maintaining focus on every detail required to make exceptional wine. www.Gancia.com

About Roust AmericasRoust Americas is a subsidiary of Roust Group, the world's second largest vodka producer by volume. Roust Americas is responsible for the management, distribution and marketing of world-class brands like Russian Standard ® Vodka, Zubrowka ® Vodkas, Green Mark ® Vodka, Gancia ® wines and liqueurs, and De Luze ® cognac. http://www.roust.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gancia-introduces-refreshing-fruit-flavored-sparkling-wines-for-summer-sipping-301300246.html

SOURCE Gancia

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
274
Followers
18K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Wine#Wine Bottles#White Wine#Sparkling Wines#Food Drink#Beverages#Italian Wine#Fruit#Mango#Srp#The House Of Gancia#Ganciastarted#Vermouth#Charmat Method#Roust Group#Russian Standard#Roust Usa Ceo#Natural Fruit Flavors#Exceptional Wine#Zubrowka Vodkas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Milwaukee, WICBS 58

Leon's Frozen Custard introduces new flavor: Blue Moon

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- After more than 30 years, Leon's Frozen Custard has come out with a new flavor: Blue Moon. The new treat will be added to Leon's flavor rotation which already includes: Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, Raspberry, Butter Pecan, Mint, Cinnamon, and Maple Nut. Leon's Blue Moon is always...
RecipesSioux City Journal

3 beer cocktail recipes: Add refreshing fizz to summer sippers

When it comes to craft beers and their remarkable flavors, one typically drinks them straight to savor the nuances and distinctive qualities that brewers coax out of their ingredients, like the foraged and farm beers produced by Scratch Brewing Company in Ava, Illinois. By the same token, those same attributes can be used to a bartender’s advantage to infuse cocktails with a fizzy twist and fun mix of flavors.
Drinkswccq.com

Wine Floats Take Over Just in Time for Summer!

Wine floats are taking over the country. Recipes for the boozy treat are making their way around the Internet and people are going nuts. The treat is exactly what it sounds like: an ice cream float with wine instead of soda. You can even top them off with whipped cream and fruit. You can use white wine, red wine or even sangria and mix it with any flavor ice cream or sorbet.
Recipestmj4.com

Add Flavor Exploration to Your Grilling This Summer with Weber!

People across the country are continuing to cook and grill at-home more than ever. "EAT-ERTAINMENT" has become a focus of daily life for us all. One of the easiest ways to continually add excitement to your mealtime, experiment with recipes, and explore new flavors is grilling outdoors with distinctive, flavorful grill seasonings.
Lansing, MIWILX-TV

Pickle-flavored hard seltzer coming this summer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The world’s first pickle-flavored hard seltzer called “Afternoon Dillight” will hit shelves this summer. Drinkware company BrüMate and beverage company Crook & Marker announced they are working together on the hard seltzer which has a 5% ABV and boasts no sugar and just 100 calories. The announcement comes more than a year after BrüMate first teased the drink.
Recipesccenterdispatch.com

A Cobbler Full of Summer Flavors

(Culinary.net) This summer, get a little wild in the kitchen and make something different. It’s alright to mix up the seasonal menu now and again by creating dishes out of the ordinary as a change up from the usual warm-weather favorites. It’s true for many fruits that the summer months...
DrinksPosted by
FanSided

New Tropicana Premium Drinks are a sip of tropical refreshment

Bring a taste of the tropics to the refrigerator because the new Tropicana Premium Drinks are the ultimate refreshment for summer. While the classic Tropicana orange juice is always a crowd pleaser, the reality is that sometimes there’s a thirst for another beverage. Which flavor will help you beat the heat?
Drinkswiartonecho.com

Wine Guy: Pétillant naturel is a different and unique sparkling wine

Have you jumped on board the Pét-nat train yet? Pét-nat, the cool kid abbreviation for pétillant naturel, is sparkling wine made following the ancestral method. Like the name suggests, this is an old and relatively straightforward production method that makes bubbles by capping partly fermented wine, thereby trapping carbon dioxide in the bottle as fermentation completes — as opposed to the more labour-intensive traditional method which adds sugar and yeast to still wine to inoculate a secondary bottle fermentation.
Drinksflicksandfood.com

Copa Wine Bar is Hosting a Killer Summer Wine Tasting

Cope Wine Bar, a Stone Oak Wine Bar is Hosting an Italian Summer Wine Tasting May 19th. Copa Wine Bar & Tasting Room located at 19141 Stone Oak Pkwy, Suite 704, San Antonio, Texas 78258, invites guests to experience wines from across Italy with their Italian Summer Wine Tasting on Wednesday, May 19th from 5pm-9pm.
Food & Drinksbrandeating.com

Sun-Maid Introduces New Tropical Punch and Peach Flavored Raisin Snacks

Sun-Maid expands their line of Raisin Snacks with the addition of two Fruity summertime flavors: Tropical Punch and Peach. The flavored golden raisins contain no added sugars or artificial ingredients. They're meant to be a better-for-you alternative to gummy fruit snacks and the like. New Tropical Punch and Peach join...
Drinksveranda.com

15 Sparkling Rosés to Help You Celebrate a Summer Outdoors

While we adore a classic bottle of Champagne any time of year, we lean towards the pink-colored bubbly in the warmer months for a festive pop of color at garden parties, picnics, and poolside gatherings. Lighter than a favorite cocktail yet vibrant and flavor-forward, sparkling rosé is an excellent choice for any of your outdoor entertaining needs in the warmer months. The following bottles are some of the most luxurious and highly rated options for celebrating a most special occasion, along with a few under $50 favorites for elevating your impromptu alfresco dinners and summer road trips. Cheers!
Drinkswinebusiness.com

Chateau Ste. Michelle Introduces Elements Botanical and Fruit Infused Wines

Woodinville, Wash. – Washington’s pioneering winery, Chateau Ste. Michelle, is blazing new trails with the release of Elements, white and Rose wines tastefully infused with natural botanical and fruit flavors releasing nationally this spring. Elements offers a new, wellness-inspired way to enjoy wine with delicious taste and exciting flavors. The...
Recipesbowienewsonline.com

An unforgettable fruit flavor

(Culinary.net) Fresh fruit is finally in season. When the sun is out and kids are hitting the pool, it’s also time to indulge in some sweet fruit flavors. Watermelon, berries, bananas and more can all be found near perfect ripeness at grocery stores or farmer’s markets during the warm summer months.
Connecticut StateGreenwichTime

Tired of grapes? These 14 CT vineyards offer fruit wines

Tired of sipping the tried-and-true varieties of standard wine? Looking for something more exciting than a glass of red or white? Sure, grapes are classic, but wineries aren’t limited to working with vined fruit when it comes to preparing wine — and Connecticut vintners certainly bottle a variety of fruits in their vintages.
DrinksDaily Beast

Your Drink of Summer Should Be This Refreshing German Beer

We just had a Mother’s Day brunch at our son’s new apartment in Philly. I was sent to get a bottle of prosecco to make Bellinis, but there’d been a run on the bubbly wine at the local store. No problem. I instead grabbed two four-packs of Paulaner grapefruit radler. Once everyone had a taste, no urging was needed. The big half-liter beer cans disappeared quickly.
DrinksWinchester Sun

A sip of summer – Orange Cream Ale-8

Huge Ale-8 fan and Smoke Signals sports editor Sawyer Broeking gets in on a special treat – the first production day of this year’s Orange Cream Ale-8 When you think of summer, what is the first thing that comes to mind?. Do you think of hot days and cool nights...
Food & Drinkschesterfieldobserver.com

Slush fun: Berry wine granita offers a refreshingly simple start to summer

It’s getting hotter and hotter out there, Virginians! Aside from that little cold snap a few weeks back, the temps have been increasing day by day, gearing us up for summer. Whether it’s ice cream, popsicles, slushies or snow cones, when that blazing afternoon sun hits, there’s nothing like cooling off with a frozen sweet treat. And while I will be sharing a few of my favorites in the coming months, I wanted to start with this recipe for sparkling wine granita – the grown-up cousin to the snow cone. Consider it an aperitif to summer relaxation; why should kids have all the fun?
Recipessavoredsips.com

8 Refreshing Iced Tea Recipes for Summer

This article has links to products that we may make commission from. Iced tea is the ultimate summer drink. It’s cold, refreshing, and can be just about any flavor under the sun. With so many possibilities that look complicated it’s easy to get stuck going back to a plain iced...