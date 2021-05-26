newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Villages, FL

Linda Ebel

By Staff Report
villages-news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLinda Ebel, of The Villages, Florida passed away while under the care of hospice at home on Friday, May 21, 2021. She was 80 years old. Linda was born on March 23rd, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois. She grew up in the surrounding suburbs. As a young woman she attended the University of Illinois and was a sister at Kappa Kappa Gamma. After graduating with a degree in speech and language pathology she pursued her career working for the Cook County school district. In 1973 she moved to South Florida with her husband and young children where for many years she was a full time homemaker. She later returned to work with the Broward County School District until her retirement in 2003. Soon after she moved to The Villages, Florida with her husband Gene to enjoy her remaining years.

www.villages-news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
The Villages, FL
Obituaries
Florida State
Florida Obituaries
City
The Villages, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suburbs#Retirement#Cremation#Cook County#Hospice Care#Home Care#Working At Home#Kappa Kappa Gamma#American Cancer Society#Wedgewood Lane#Daughter Lisa Ebel#Husband#Granddaughter Zoe Zilveti#Sister Laura Osting#Broward County#Chicago#South Florida#Villages#Flowers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Florida State10NEWS

Florida reports 1,976 new COVID-19 cases, 59 new deaths

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida added 1,976 new coronavirus cases for May 16, according to the Florida Department of Health's latest report. A total of 2,293,980 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. On Monday, the state reported another 58 Floridians and one non-resident had...
Florida Statevillages-news.com

No new Villages COVID-19 cases but Florida reports 2,400-plus new positive results

No new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday in The Villages but Florida identified more than 2,400 new positive results and 22 more fatalities. As of Sunday, 4,638 cases had been identified in The Villages since March 2020 when the pandemic first hit the Sunshine State. The overwhelming majority of those – 4,267 – have been reported in Sumter County, where the vast majority of Villages homes are located. A total of 188 cases have been reported in the Lake County portion of the sprawling retirement mecca and 183 in the Marion County portion of the community.
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Florida gator chases people through Wendy’s parking lot

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – A 7-foot alligator was captured while wandering around the parking lot of Lehigh Acres Health & Rehab on Lee Blvd Monday. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Lehigh Acres Fire Department responded to the scene after reports of the gator chasing people in a nearby bank parking lot, according to FWC.
Florida StatePosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As hurricane season approaches, 3 insurers canceling thousands of Florida customers

As another hurricane season bears down on the state, more than 50,000 Florida home insurance customers will soon receive notices that their policies have been canceled or won’t be renewed. State insurance regulators recently authorized “extraordinary” terminations of thousands of policies of Florida-based insurers Universal Insurance of North America, Gulfstream Property & Casualty, and ...
Florida StateVillages Daily Sun

Florida trends: VHS steer project

For future farmers, it’s never too early to raise show animals. And while it may seem early to start for the next county fair as soon as the current one ends, it’s the standard practice for many fairs. But the start for The Villages High School Agriscience Academy’s steer project...
The Villages, FLVillages Daily Sun

Employees needed amid hiring boom

Shoppers and diners can’t walk a block without seeing hiring signs in windows at The Villages storefronts. Restaurants, retailers and service providers are roaring back with sales rising as consumers open their pocketbooks to enjoy a lifestyle after a pandemic. But these business owners and managers are having trouble finding workers, resulting in some instances of reduced operating hours or limiting customer capacity during regular hours. It’s not just happening in The Villages, either. Nearly every Florida community is facing a challenge in finding workers, said Jerry Parrish, Ph.D., chief economist at the Florida Chamber of Commerce. “We just had a discussion with lot of businesses around Florida to get a take on what’s happening,” he said. “It was unbelievable the number of businesses that responded. It seemed like every one of them is hiring but can’t find workers.”
Lake County, FLlakeandsumterstyle.com

Habitat for Humanity opens applications for four new homes in Lake County

Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter, Florida announces it has opened applications for four new homes to be built through Habitat’s Youth Construction Academy program. The four houses will be located in Lady Lake, Leesburg, Mascotte, and Eustis. To learn more about Habitat’s Home Ownership program and how to apply, visit...
Florida Statevillages-news.com

Florida adds more than 3,300 cases of COVID-19 as death toll continues to rise

Florida reported more than 3,300 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday as the death toll from the virus continued to climb across the Sunshine State. All told, Florida is reporting 2,289,522 COVID-19 cases. Of those, 2,246,756 are residents. A total of 85,525 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 32,658 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 36,776 deaths and 93,056 people have been hospitalized.
The Villages, FLVillages Daily Sun

Veterans Stronghold

Veterans love The Villages. More than 19,000 call The Villages home, giving the area the highest percentage of former members of the armed forces in the nation at 16.8% of the total population, according to the 2019 5-year American Community Survey. Nationwide, only 5.5% of the population are veterans, down from 18% in 1980. The census counts those who live in The Villages Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes all of Sumter County, including areas not part of The Villages, but none of Lake or Marion counties.
The Villages, FLvillages-news.com

Resident of The Villages arrested after pestering physicians for pain pills

A resident of the Village of Mallory Square was arrested after pestering physicians for pain pills. Justin Anthony Childs, 29, who lives at 1679 Sellers Court in the Emmalee Villas is facing charges of fraud, forgery and possession of a controlled substance following his arrest Friday at his home in The Villages, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Orlando, FLmynews13.com

Central Florida residents say pop-up vaccine sites are convenient

ORLANDO, Fla. — As mass vaccination sites around Central Florida start to wind down over the next few weeks, many communities are starting to pivot instead to mobile and pop-up vaccine sites to reach people in the community. What You Need To Know. George Navarro says it made it easy...
The Villages, FLvillages-news.com

Keenan Nejat Tokay

Keenan Nejat Tokay died on May 4, 2021 in The Villages, Florida, at the age of 61. He was born November 5, 1959 in Chicago, Illinois, and grew up in Elk Grove Village and Itasca, Illinois. He served in the U.S. Army, obtained a B.A. from the University of Illinois,...
The Villages, FLvillages-news.com

Village of Fenney couple makes plea for removal of oak tree

A Village of Fenney husband and wife were hoping for the removal of an oak tree near their home. Kim and Robert Cauthers purchased their home in 2019 in the Patricia Villas. “We love it here,” said Kim Cauthers, who said they were lured to The Villages by longtime friends.