DGCA issues advisory to airlines regarding Belarus airspace
By Ashoke RajNew Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): After the interception of a Ryanair flight in Belarusian airspace by a state fighter jet, the Indian aviation regulatory body Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday advised all Indian airlines companies to ensure a fuel plan while flying through Belarusian airspace while informing that the airlines worldwide are avoiding overflying the particular airspace.www.albuquerqueexpress.com