World

Apartheid claim not new to Palestinians

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recently released report by Human Rights Watch (HRW) which described Israel's policies towards the Palestinians as apartheid is important. Palestinians have been describing Israeli laws, practices, and orders against them as apartheid for decades now. Tens of thousands of Palestinians remained in major cities such as Jaffa, Haifa, and...

Middle EastCharlotteObserver.com

Egypt pushes Mideast peace with envoys to Israel, Palestinians

Egypt applied its diplomatic muscle on Sunday to ongoing tensions between Israel and militants based in the Gaza Strip in an effort to make sure that a peace deal it recently negotiated continues to hold. Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri called for building on the cease-fire by avoiding “all practices...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Ashkenazi Returns from Egypt: The Circle of Peace is Expanding; But Palestinian Authority Incitement is an Obstacle

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi returned late Sunday afternoon from Cairo, where he met with his Egyptian counterpart, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, at Tahrir Palace, the official guest house of the Egyptian Foreign Ministry. Ashkenazi expressed his appreciation for Egypt’s historic role in the breakthrough for peace between Israel and...
Columbus, OHcolumbusfreepress.com

Columbus Solidarity with Palestine

Hundreds of people answered the call from Palestine Solidarity Group - Central Ohio and and took to the streets in Columbus in three rallies to stand in solidarity with Palestinians in their struggle for human rights during the 11 days conflict. The gathering on May 21st at Goodale Park was grateful for the ceasefire, but all fully realize that the struggle to end the illegal occupation of the West Bank, the siege of Gaza and the unrelenting daily abuses of Palestinian human rights that provoked hostilities can and must continue.
Princeton, NJDaily Princetonian

Princeton community statement condemning the Israelis and supporting the Palestinians is shamefully inaccurate

The following is a guest contribution and reflects the author’s views alone. For information on how to submit an article to the Opinion Section, click here. It is truly shocking that 87 professors and staff at one of our country’s finest universities — Princeton University — lent their support and signed their names to a Daily Princetonian article that contained so many factual errors. It is equally shocking that Princeton University’s President — and administration — did not distance themselves from such a shoddy article that purported to represent the Princeton University community.
Worldmillardccp.com

No, Israel is not an apartheid state

The charge of apartheid is the new blood libel. As Hamas rains rockets down on Israel, members of the Squad in Congress and other left-wing enemies are using the occasion to amplify their accusation that Israel is an “apartheid state.”. This is a transparent attempt to delegitimize—and isolate and ultimately...
WorldSeattle Times

Seeking to restore Palestinian links, Blinken risks new frictions with Israel

RAMALLAH, West Bank — America’s top diplomat came to the seat of the Palestinian government Tuesday with promises of additional aid, a reopened consulate in Jerusalem and a broad sympathetic pledge to rebuild ties that had been severed by the previous administration in favor of Israel. With the raw emotion...
Middle EastPosted by
AFP

Gaza conflict forged new sense of Palestinian unity: analysts

The latest escalation in the Middle East conflict served to unite the geographically fragmented Palestinian community in a way not seen in years, analysts say. From the blockaded Gaza Strip to the occupied West Bank and annexed east Jerusalem to Arab-Israelis living inside the Jewish state, scattered people pulled closer together. A sea of Palestinian flags flew in solidarity rallies, especially during "Day of Rage" protests and a general strike on May 18 that cut across separate areas. Administrative offices, schools and businesses closed across the West Bank to protest the bombardment of Gaza but also against expanding Jewish settlements in the occupied territories.
U.S. PoliticsAntiwar.com

Blinken Pledges New Aid for Palestinians After Gaza Bombardment

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday that the US would provide $75 million in additional assistance to Palestinians following the 11-day Israeli bombardment of Gaza. Blinken announced the new aid from Ramallah in the West Bank during a joint press conference with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. “The United...
New Haven, CTnewhavenarts.org

"The Choices Are Clear: Apartheid Or Democracy"

Photos Courtesy of Shosh Lovett-Graff and Francesca Maviglia. A photograph helped end the Vietnam War. Now, Faisal Saleh is wondering what work of art from Palestine will summon the same compassion and keen understanding among viewers worldwide. Saleh is the executive director of the Palestine Museum US, tucked off the...
WorldParis Beacon-News

New Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police in East Jerusalem

New clashes erupted on Friday, May 21 between Palestinians and Israeli police on the Mosque Esplanade in occupied East Jerusalem, two weeks after similar clashes that led to an outbreak of violence in Israel, the occupied Palestinian territories and Gaza. Calm had returned to the esplanade at the end of...
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

A New Word Is Defining the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict in Washington

In a conflict where words matter (so much so that even using the word conflict invites disagreement), it’s notable when the words used begin to change. And when it comes to discussing Israel and Palestine in the United States, the words have changed. The first, most obvious shift has come from Congress, where more and more (predominantly progressive) voices have criticized Israel’s human-rights abuses, as well as the U.S. government’s role in sustaining a status quo that human-rights groups and other high-profile leaders, including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, have likened to apartheid. Staunch defenders of Israel within the Democratic Party now offer criticism of the scale of the country’s military response in Gaza (which caused extensive damage, and at least 230 deaths) or, just as strikingly, say nothing at all.