Hoffa: Teamsters Applaud Biden's Selection Of Wilcox For NLRB Opening

WASHINGTON, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa on President Joe Biden's nomination of Gwynne Wilcox to serve on the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).

"The Teamsters are pleased that President Biden has chosen an experienced and capable nominee in Gwynne Wilcox for the existing NLRB opening, as she is someone who understands the importance of the agency in sticking up for hardworking Americans who are just trying their best to support their families.

"Her experience in the private sector representing union-side clients, as well as her past work as a field attorney for the NLRB's New York City office, gives her a breath of knowledge when it comes to the challenges U.S. workers face in today's climate that few others could match. The Teamsters call on the Senate to quickly confirm her."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact: Ted Gotsch, (703) 899-0869 tgotsch@teamster.org

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hoffa-teamsters-applaud-bidens-selection-of-wilcox-for-nlrb-opening-301300269.html

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

