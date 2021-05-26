Kezar Life Sciences To Host Virtual MISSION Phase 1b Data Update Call At EULAR 2021 On June 2, 2021

newsbreak-logo
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KZR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders, today announced that it will host a MISSION Phase 1b data update call for investors and analysts during the European Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR 2021) on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The event will highlight final data from Kezar's MISSION Phase 1b trial, the 25-week safety and tolerability study investigating up to 75-mg weekly dosing of KZR-616 in 47 patients with systemic lupus erythematous (SLE).

KZR-616 is a novel, first-in-class, selective immunoproteasome inhibitor with broad therapeutic potential across multiple autoimmune diseases.

Presenters:

John Fowler, Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder

Christopher Kirk, Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer, Co-Founder

Noreen Roth Henig, M.D., Chief Medical Officer

Samir V. Parikh, M.D., Assistant Professor of Medicine, Division of Nephrology, The Ohio State University Medical Center.

The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

The call and accompanying slides will be webcast live on the company's website at https://www.kezarlifesciences.com/investors/news-events. A replay of the webcast will be accessible at the same link approximately one day after its completion.

About KZR-616

KZR-616 is a novel, first-in-class, selective immunoproteasome inhibitor with broad therapeutic potential across multiple autoimmune diseases. Preclinical research demonstrates that selective immunoproteasome inhibition results in a broad anti-inflammatory response in animal models of several autoimmune diseases, while avoiding immunosuppression. Data generated from Phase 1a and 1b clinical trials provide evidence that KZR-616 exhibits a favorable safety and tolerability profile for development in severe, chronic autoimmune diseases. Phase 2 trials are underway in severe autoimmune diseases.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company bringing novel treatments to patients with rare autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company is pioneering first-in-class, small-molecule therapies that harness master regulators of cellular function to inhibit multiple drivers of disease via single, powerful targets. KZR-616, its lead development candidate, is a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor being evaluated in Phase 2 clinical trials in lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis and polymyositis. Additionally, KZR-261, the first anti-cancer clinical candidate from the company's platform targeting the Sec61 translocon and the protein secretion pathway, is undergoing IND-enabling activities. For more information, visit www.kezarlifesciences.com.

Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) - Get Report ("Tiptree")today announced that Sandra Bell, CFO and Scott McKinney, Investor Relations, will participate in the virtual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 16 th, 2021. Tiptree's presentation will be webcasted and is scheduled to be available at 8:00 am ET on June 16 th. The presentation can be accessed through the investor relations section of Tiptree's website: http://www.tiptreeinc.com and on the IDEAS conference website: www.IDEASconferences.com.