newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

CONTEXTLOGIC SHAREHOLDERS: July 16, 2021 Filing Deadline In Class Action - Contact Lieff Cabraser

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

The law firm of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP announces that class action litigation has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of ContextLogic Inc. ("ContextLogic" or the "Company") (WISH) between December 16, 2020 and May 12, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), including investors who purchased or otherwise acquired ContextLogic common stock in connection with ContextLogic's December 16, 2020 initial public offering ("IPO").

If you purchased or otherwise acquired ContextLogic common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court for appointment as lead plaintiff by no later than July 16, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your share of any recovery in the actions will not be affected by your decision of whether to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. You may retain Lieff Cabraser, or other attorneys, as your counsel in the action.

ContextLogic investors who wish to learn more about the litigation and how to seek appointment as lead plaintiff should click here or contact Sharon M. Lee of Lieff Cabraser toll-free at 1-800-541-7358.

Background on the ContextLogic Securities Class Litigation

ContextLogic, headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a global mobile e-commerce company that operates the Wish platform that connects its value-conscious user base to merchants. Wish generates revenue by charging merchants a commission on sales made in its marketplace. On December 16, 2020, ContextLogic completed its IPO by issuing and selling more than 46 million shares of its Class A common stock at $24 per share, raising more than $1.1 billion in proceeds.

The action alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and omissions about the strength of ContextLogic's business operations and financial prospects by overstating its then-present monthly active users ("MAUs") and MAU growth trends. For example, in its IPO registration statement, declared effective on December 15, 2020, ContextLogic reported it had 108 million MAUs as of September 30, 2020, and emphasized sustained MAU growth from just 21 million MAUs since 2015. ContextLogic also underscored the importance of this performance metric by claiming that "[w]e view the number of MAUs as key driver of revenue growth as well as a key indicator of user engagement and awareness of our brand."

On March 8, 2021, ContextLogic reported disappointing results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 and revealing that its MAUs had "declined 10% YoY during Q4 to 104 million." On this news, ContextLogic's stock price fell $1.83 per share, or more than 10%, from its closing price of $17.77 on March 5, 2021, to close at $15.94 on March 8, 2021, on unusually high trading volume. That same day, the Company issued Q1 sales guidance of $735-750 million (representing year-over-year growth of 67-70%), based on continued strong demand for its Wish platform.

On May 12, 2021, ContextLogic revealed that its MAUs had declined another 7% to 101 million during Q1. In addition, the Company issued disappointing revenue guidance for the second quarter 2021. On this news, ContextLogic's stock price fell $3.36 per share, or approximately 29%, from its closing price of $11.47 on May 12, 2021, to close at $8.11 per share on May 13, 2021, on unusually high trading volume.

About Lieff Cabraser

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP, with offices in San Francisco, New York, and Nashville, is a nationally recognized law firm committed to advancing the rights of investors and promoting corporate responsibility.

The National Law Journal has recognized Lieff Cabraser as one of the nation's top plaintiffs' law firms for fourteen years. In compiling the list, the National Law Journal examines recent verdicts and settlements and looked for firms "representing the best qualities of the plaintiffs' bar and that demonstrated unusual dedication and creativity." Law360 has selected Lieff Cabraser as one of the Top 50 law firms nationwide for litigation, highlighting our firm's "laser focus" and noting that our firm routinely finds itself "facing off against some of the largest and strongest defense law firms in the world." Benchmark Litigation has named Lieff Cabraser one of the "Top 10 Plaintiffs' Firms in America."

For more information about Lieff Cabraser and the firm's representation of investors, please visit https://www.lieffcabraser.com/.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210526006063/en/

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
273
Followers
18K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Class Action#Contextlogic Inc#Lead Plaintiff#Defendants#Attorneys#Trading Securities#Stock Investors#Contextlogic Inc#The Company#Court#Wish#Ipo#Company#The National Law Journal#Benchmark Litigation#Contextlogic Investors#Shareholders#Appointment#Q1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Danimer Scientific, Inc. Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Before Important July 13 Deadline In Securities Class Action - DNMR

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (DNMR) between October 5, 2020 and May 4, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important July 13, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased Danimer Scientific securities during the...
New York City, NYparabolicarc.com

Pomerantz Law Firm Files Class Action Against Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. and Certain Officers

NEW YORK (Pomerantz LLP PR) — Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (“Virgin Galactic” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SPCE) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-03070, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Virgin Galactic securities between October 26, 2019 and April 30, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Shareholder Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Shareholders Of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Skillz Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP alerts investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) ("Skillz") f/k/a Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FEAC) ("FEAC") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Skillz securities between December 16, 2020 and April 19, 2021 , inclusive (the "Class Period").
Public HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Auxly Announces Annual General And Special Meeting Of Shareholders And COVID-19 Precautionary Guidance

TORONTO, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX- XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF) (" Auxly" or the " Company") announced today that it will hold its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the " Meeting") on Monday, June 28, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. EST at the offices of Bennett Jones LLP, 3400 One First Canadian Place, Toronto, Ontario, M5X 1A4.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Final Deadline Approaching On June 7, 2021: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Ebang International Holdings Inc. Investors Of Class Action Lawsuit Deadline

RADNOR, Pa., May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) ("Ebang") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Ebang securities between June 26, 2020 and April 5, 2021 , inclusive (the "Class Period").
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Robert Brine Files Securities Lawsuit Against MHPI VII LLC

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plaintiff Robert Brine has filed a lawsuit for violations of federal securities laws, fraud, breach of fiduciary duties and declaratory relief against defendants MHPI VII LLC ("Fund 7"), MHPI VII Manager, LLC, MHPI VII Class C, LLC, Dahn Corporation, Brian A. Dahn, Ryan Christopher Smith, Jamie Grady Smith, and Elevation Events LLC, d/b/a/ Elevation Capital Group. The case is captioned Brine v. MHPI VII, LLC, et al., No. 2:21-cv-01648-GW-JC (C.D. Cal.), and a copy of the amended complaint is available here.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Zanite Acquisition Corp. Receives Nasdaq Notice Regarding Delayed Form 10-Q Filing

Zanite Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: ZNTEU) (the "Company") today announced that it received a notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) as a result of its failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Q1 2021 Form 10-Q") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on or before May 24, 2021, the extended period provided for the filing under Rule 12b-25(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's units, common stock or warrants on Nasdaq.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Canoo, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of investors that purchased Canoo, Inc. (GOEV) securities between August 18, 2020 and March 29, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until June 1, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV - FTIV

NEW YORK, May 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV ("FTIV" or the "Company")(FTIV) relating to its proposed acquisition of Perella Weinberg Partners. Under the terms of the agreement, FTIV will acquire Perella through a reverse merger, with Perella emerging as a publicly traded company.
Louisiana StatePosted by
TheStreet

CANOO 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General And Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Deadline In Class Action Lawsuits Against Canoo Inc. - GOEV, GOEVW

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until June 1, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Canoo Inc. (NasdaqGS: GOEV, GOEVW) f/k/a Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV, if they purchased the Company's securities between August 18, 2020 and March 29, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Receives Expected Notice From The NYSE Regarding Delayed Filing Of Quarterly Report

On April 12, 2021, the Acting Director of the Division of Corporation Finance and Acting Chief Accountant of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") together issued a statement regarding the accounting and reporting considerations for warrants issued by special purpose acquisition companies entitled "Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies ('SPACs')" (the "SEC Staff Statement"). As previously disclosed, given the scope of the process for determining the appropriate accounting treatment of its outstanding warrants in accordance with the SEC Staff Statement and Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 815-40, Derivatives and Hedging: Contracts in an Entities Own Equity, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI ("the Company") was unable to complete and file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q") by the required due date without unreasonable effort and expense.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

EDOC Acquisition Corp. Regains NASDAQ Compliance Following Filing Of Delayed Annual Report And Quarterly Report

Victor, NY, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EDOC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ADOCU) (the "Company") announced today that it has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2020 (the "Form 10-K"), as well as its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and has now regained Nasdaq compliance.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Canoo Inc. (GOEV)

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming June 1, 2021deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who acquired Canoo Inc. ("Canoo" or the "Company") (GOEV) f/k/a Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV ("Hennessy Capital") securities between August 18, 2020 and March 29, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Provention Bio, Inc. ("Provention" or the "Company") (PRVB) - Get Report securities between November 2, 2020 and April 8, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Provention investors have until July 20, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Last Few Days For Shareholders With Losses Exceeding $250K To Actively Participate In Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Class Action - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Canoo Inc. ("Canoo" or the "Company") (GOEV) f/k/a Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV ("Hennessy Capital") and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Canoo securities between August 18, 2020 and March 29, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/goev.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

DNMR Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Danimer Scientific Inc. Shareholders Of Class Action And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Danimer Scientific Inc. ("Danimer" or "the Company") (DNMR) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Danimer securities between October 28, 2020 and May 4, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/dnmr.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Washington Prime Group, Inc. (WPG) Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Washington Prime Group, Inc. ("WPG" or the "Company") (WPG) - Get Report securities between November 5, 2020 and March 4, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). WPG investors have until July 23, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

WPG CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Washington Prime Group, Inc.

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio captioned Slipher v. Washington Prime Group, Inc., et al., (Case No. 2:21-cv-02757) on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Washington Prime Group, Inc. ("WPG" or the "Company") (WPG) - Get Report securities between November 5, 2020 and March 4, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").
LawPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In SOS Limited Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - SOS

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against SOS Limited ("SOS" or the "Company") (SOS) - Get Report, and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States ("U.S.") District Court for the District of New Jersey, and docketed under 21-cv-07454, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired SOS American depository shares ("ADSs") between July 22, 2020 and February 25, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), against the Company and certain of its top officials.