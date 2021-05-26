newsbreak-logo
Celldex To Present At The Jefferies 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

HAMPTON, N.J., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX) - Get Report today announced that senior management will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page of the "Investors & Media" section of the Celldex website. A replay will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.Celldex is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies that address devastating diseases for which available treatments are inadequate. Our pipeline includes antibody-based therapeutics which have the ability to engage the human immune system and/or directly affect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with inflammatory diseases and many forms of cancer. Visit www.celldex.com.

Company ContactSarah CavanaughSenior Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Administration(508) 864-8337 scavanaugh@celldex.com

Patrick TillSenior Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications(484) 788-8560 ptill@celldex.com

