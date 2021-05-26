HatchBeauty Brands Accelerates Trend Democratization With The Acquisition Of Predictive Data And Retail Analytics Platform Trendalytics

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HatchBeauty Brands, a beauty and wellness incubator located in Los Angeles, California, announced today the acquisition of Trendalytics, a consumer analytics platform. Trendalytics aggregates millions of signals across search and social platforms and algorithmically identifies the magnitude and longevity of consumer trends across the fashion and beauty industries to help its brand and retailer partners make more calculated buying decisions. This acquisition will strengthen HatchBeauty Brand's ability to help retailers identify consumer needs with even greater precision.

HatchBeauty Brands has been partnering with Trendalytics since the spring of 2019. The data platform has powered HatchBeauty Brands' trend and product development research over the past two years, predicting, for example, the sustained rise in Vitamin C fueling the development of NatureWell's best-selling Vitamin C moisture cream and Found Active's top-selling Brightening serum. The two companies have also co-authored thought leadership papers through two publications in 2020: Here + Now, Beauty in a Post COVID-19 Economy and Wellness For All: How the Wellness Movement is Changing The Face of Beauty Forever.

"This acquisition will strengthen HatchBeauty Brands' ability to validate consumer signals to power our product development pipeline, in our quest to democratize trends for the mass market," says HatchBeauty Brand President , Preston Bottomy . "The partnership has led to the creation of dozens of successful products, and a more formal integration will enable us to continue down the path of consumer-led innovation, industry thought leadership and deep retailer partnerships."

Trendalytics currently partners with a broad range of fashion and beauty companies throughout the retail life cycle - including Ulta Beauty, Free People, Ross Stores, and Li&Fung - to power consumer analytics decisions. Trendalytics will become a subsidiary of HatchBeauty Brands with no disruption or change to its ongoing business, team or client services.

"HatchBeauty Brands is the ideal partner to help Trendalytics both maximize our predictive analytics capabilities and drive our shared vision forward," notes Trendalytics CEO, Cece Lee Arnold. "We're excited to join a company that shares our relentless passion to think bigger - and beyond what retail companies do today."

ABOUT HATCHBEAUTY BRANDS:

About HatchBeauty Brands : Founded in 2009 HATCHBEAUTY, LLC expanded to HATCHBEAUTY BRANDS in 2019. Now one of the first companies to offer both beauty and wellness incubation under one roof, HatchBeauty Brands is rapidly changing the landscape of brand innovation with a focus on trend democratization. Its current portfolio includes: NatureWell, Found Active, Found, Orlando Pita Play, Baby Phat Beauty, Lique, Tattoo Junkee, Remi Rose and BE Beauty Essentials.

About Trendalytics: Trendalytics is a state-of-the-art analytics platform empowering brands and retailers to drive profitable decisions by aggregating and demystifying predictive data. We leverage billions of signals from Google search, social media, and ecomm market data to predict what to buy and when to buy. Understand at a glance where a trend is in its life cycle without the guesswork. Our platform provides tailored recommendations to help users understand the magnitude and context of trends most relevant to them.

