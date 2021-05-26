newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Sandals® Resorts International Unveils Plans For Three New Resorts In Jamaica

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandals Resorts International (SRI), the Caribbean's leading Luxury Included ® Resort company, celebrated its legacy in Jamaica and affirmed its unshakable commitment to the country at a special groundbreaking ceremony today attended by dignitaries including the Prime Minister of Jamaica, The Most Hon. Andrew Holness. The event celebrated the first phase of an ambitious $230 million (USD) project, that will include Sandals Dunn's River followed by Phase II of transforming the adjacent oceanfront land into Sandals Royal Dunn's River, a commitment to the organization's wider expansion plans in its home country.

Calling it a "poignant and tremendously significant time," Sandals Resorts Executive Chairman Adam Stewart told gathered officials "This is an extraordinary day for Sandals Resorts and a moment of deep meaning for my family. We stand today nearby where my father grew up, a place that was close to his heart. As we embark on our strategic growth plans, we are proud to bring to life his vision through this incredible property. There will simply be nothing like it."

Today's event steps off last month's announcement that SRI will transform two properties acquired last year plus a prime parcel of beachfront land into three distinct resorts in Ocho Rios.

"As one of the most trusted hospitality brands in the world, Sandals has been one of the key players in Jamaica's tourism sector for many years, and we are pleased they will be expanding their presence in the destination," said Jamaica's Minister of Tourism Hon. Edmund Bartlett. "The acquisition and development of three new Sandals [Resorts International] properties in Ocho Rios is yet another example of the significant investments we are seeing in Jamaica that will enhance our tourism infrastructure, increase our offerings and ultimately job opportunities for our workers."

The New Sandals Dunn's River & Sandals Royal Dunn's River Phase I development plans begin with the total transformation of Sandals Dunn's River -which returns to the Sandals family under the same moniker as when it was originally added to the Sandals Resorts portfolio in 1990. SRI has targeted completion of the new Sandals Dunn's River for fourth quarter 2022. Phase II is the creation of sister-property Sandals Royal Dunn's River, which will be adjacent and offer generous exchange privileges with a slated completion in 2023.

Stewart says the new Sandals Dunn's River was the last project he and his late father collaborated on and is an homage to the natural beauty of their beloved Jamaica, with water pulled and circulated from natural reserves and the brand's signature suites being a prominent feature.

" Jamaica means land of wood and water and in Ocho Rios, the sound of moving water from Dunn's River and Roaring Waters River is part of the experience, an ethereal backdrop that is ever present and calming. This is the sound that will greet guests upon arrival," he said.

In addition to cascading waterfalls at the entrance, Sandals Dunn's River will offer a total of 260 rooms including 48 signature SkyPool Suites, a first for Jamaica, which will feature a private cantilevered, solar-heated plunge pool with infinity edge. 12 Swim-up Rondoval™ Suites with many featuring a "Rooftop Terrace" will also grace the property - both signature Love Nest Butler Suites ® for the ultimate in privacy and service; 10 restaurants including a specialty rum bar inside the brand's newest Latin Fusion restaurant concept Azuka and 9 bars; 7 pools including 2 river pools and Red Lane ® Spa.

"When this resort became available, my father and I jumped at the chance to reclaim it and bring it back into the fold where it belongs. Although he cannot be with us to see its ultimate transformation, he always will be a part of everything we do. His fingerprints are on this project and he fully embraced our plans to set a new standard of luxury in Jamaica. All that will come next on our incredible slices of Jamaica beachfronts, will be in tribute to him and because of him. I cannot fully express how sincerely thrilled we are to begin this work here at home," said Stewart.

The New Beaches Runaway Bay: In addition to the $230 million development of Sandals Dunn's River and Sandals Royal Dunn's River, the resort company is also planning an over $250 million renovation of its third new location in Ocho Rios, Beaches Runaway Bay Resort, the third family-friendly Beaches Resort in Jamaica. At its completion, the hotel will feature an estimated 400 expansive one, two, three and four-bedroom suites, designed with extended families in mind. Guests of Beaches Runaway Bay also have access to Runaway Bay Golf Club and its par-72, 18-hole championship golf course.

Sandals Resorts:Sandals Resorts offers two people in love the most romantic, Luxury Included ® Vacation experience in the Caribbean. With 15 stunning beachfront settings in Jamaica, Antigua, Saint Lucia, The Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, and a new location coming to Curacao Spring 2022, Sandals Resorts offers more quality inclusions than any other resort company on the planet. Signature Love Nest Butler Suites ® for the ultimate in privacy and service; butlers trained by the Guild of Professional English Butlers; the Red Lane Spa ®; 5-Star Global Gourmet™ dining, ensuring top-shelf liquor, premium wines, and gourmet specialty restaurants; Aqua Centers with expert PADI ® certification and training; fast Wi-Fi from beach to bedroom and Sandals Customizable Weddings are all Sandals Resorts exclusives. Sandals Resorts guarantees guests peace of mind from arrival to departure with the Sandals Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness, the company's enhanced health and safety measures designed to give guests the utmost confidence when vacationing in the Caribbean. Sandals Resorts is part of family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI), founded by the late Gordon "Butch" Stewart, which includes Beaches Resorts and is the Caribbean's leading all-inclusive resort company. For more information about the Sandals Resorts Luxury Included ® difference, visit www.sandals.com.

Beaches ® Resorts:With three spectacular locations in Turks & Caicos and Jamaica, and a fourth location coming soon to St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Beaches Resorts is the ultimate getaway for every member of the family. Beaches Resorts provides more quality inclusions than any other resort company on the planet with outrageous waterparks, XBOX ® Play Lounges, exclusive Kids Camps, teen nightclubs, Certified Nannies, Butler service, Red Lane ® Spas, Aqua Centers with expert PADI® certification and training; and free Wi-Fi. As a proud sponsor of Sesame Street, Beaches Resorts also offers the Caribbean Adventures with Sesame Street ®, where kids can spend their vacation with their favorite friends from the Sesame Street ®, gang with daily activities and weekly stage shows. Beaches Resorts are the perfect place for family gatherings from reunions and special birthdays to the signature destination wedding program, Beaches Customizable Weddings. Beaches Resorts guarantees guests peace of mind from arrival to departure with the Beaches Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness, the company's enhanced health and safety measures designed to give guests the utmost confidence when vacationing in the Caribbean. Beaches Resorts is part of family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI), founded by the late Gordon "Butch" Stewart, that includes Luxury Included ® Sandals Resorts, and is the Caribbean's leading all-inclusive resort company. For more information about the Beaches Resorts, visit www.beaches.com.

Media Contact: The Decker/Royal Agency Cathy Decker/ Stacy Royal sandals@deckerroyal.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandals-resorts-international-unveils-plans-for-three-new-resorts-in-jamaica-301300271.html

SOURCE Sandals Resorts International

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
274
Followers
18K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Holness
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches Resorts#Jamaica#Grace Bay Resort#Luxury#Ii#Love Nest Butler Suites#Runaway Bay Golf Club#Red Lane Spa#Aqua Centers#Beaches Resorts#Resort Company#Development Plans#Caribbean#Barbados#Beachfront Land#Montego Bay#Grenada#Ocho Rios#Curacao
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
Related
Travelcruisehive.com

Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels Dominican Republic Cruises

A few days after the cruise line canceled its cruises from Jamaica onboard Norwegian Joy, Norwegian Cruise Line has canceled the voyages departing from La Romana in the Dominican Republic onboard Norwegian Gem. The move is even more surprising than the cancelation of Norwegian Joy. President and CEO of Norwegian...
Economynewsverses.com

Sandals' Huge Jamaica Enlargement Shows Caribbean Journey Confidence

Sandals Resorts Worldwide (SRI)’s $230 million plan to increase its appreciable all-inclusive resort holdings throughout Jamaica, made official in a Might 26 groundbreaking ceremony, represents a robust vote of confidence for the nation and Caribbean tourism following the pandemic-driven journey shutdown. Adam Stewart, SRI’s govt chairman, launched particulars of the...
Lifestyleftnnews.com

Frontier Airlines Begins Miami - Montego Bay, Jamaica Flights

Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines begins nonstop flights between Miami and one of the Caribbean’s top destinations: Montego Bay, Jamaica, the 6th country on Frontier’s route map. Plus, this new route opens convenient round-trip connections to Jamaica from Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Newark and Philadelphia. To celebrate the new service, Frontier is...
WorldTravelPulse

Sandals' Massive Jamaica Expansion Displays Caribbean Travel Confidence

Sandals Resorts International (SRI)’s $230 million plan to expand its considerable all-inclusive resort holdings across Jamaica, made official in a May 26 groundbreaking ceremony, represents a strong vote of confidence for the country and Caribbean tourism following the pandemic-driven travel shutdown. Adam Stewart, SRI’s executive chairman, released details of the...
Industryhotelnewsresource.com

IHG Hotels & Resorts Announces Three Turkey Hotel Signings

This trio of properties further strengthens IHG Hotels & Resorts’ growth across its Luxury, Premium and Essentials collections through the addition of nearly 600 rooms. It also reinforces the development potential of this key growth market, which features world-class urban and resort locations that are increasingly popular with both leisure and business guests.
LifestyleTravel Weekly

Sandals and Beaches Resorts reports ‘significant’ bookings hike

Sandals and Beaches Resorts has reported a significant increase in 2021 bookings during the last week. The Caribbean specialist said sales for its resorts in Antigua, Barbados, Grenada, Jamaica, St Lucia, The Bahamas and Turks & Caicos were now “incredibly strong” for late 2021 as well as 2022. Karl Thompson,...
Lifestyletravelweek.ca

All Sandals and Beaches resorts now open and fully operational

MONTEGO BAY — It’s been a long road to recovery but Sandals Resorts International (SRI) has finally done it. For the first time since the start of the pandemic, all Sandals and Beaches resorts are open and accepting guests. The reopening of Sandals Barbados and Sandals Royal Barbados prompted Executive...
Agriculturecaribbeantoday.com

Sandals to Employ Hundreds as New Project Soon to Come on Stream

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent – At least 500 nationals could find employment within the Jamaica-based Sandals Resorts International (SRI) when it begins the recruitment drive in St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the next few weeks, a senior SRI official has said. Last year, SRI announced plans to bring its Beaches...
Agriculturecaribbeannationalweekly.com

Sandals to Employ Hundreds in St Vincent With New Hotel

At least 500 nationals could find employment within the Jamaica-based Sandals Resorts International (SRI) when it begins the recruitment drive in St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the next few weeks. Last year, SRI announced plans to bring its Beaches brand to the island and the company says the move...
Economythenationalnews.com

First floating villa of Dh870m Dubai luxury resort unveiled

The UAE-based ship building and repair company Seagate Shipyard unveiled the first floating house, which will be part of its Dh870 million Sea Palace Floating Resort project. The project also includes a floating luxury hotel and 12 mobile boat villas that will be stationed near Dubai Marina. The first mobile...
Economycruiseindustrynews.com

Royal Caribbean Group: Brand by Brand Restart Update

The second biggest cruise corporation in the world, the Royal Caribbean Group is poised to have all of its brands in service by June. Here's the latest:. One ship in service; six more to follow starting on June 12. Ships: Quantum of the Seas in service; Adventure of the Seas,...
Lifestylecaribjournal.com

A New Adults-Only Resort Is Open in Punta Cana

The newest adults-only resort in the Dominican Republic has held its grand opening in Punta Cana, Caribbean Journal has learned. The new all-inclusive Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana, the first-ever Live Aqua resort outside of Mexico, officially debuted this week. Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader was on hand for...
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

St. Regis Hotels & Resorts Heralds a new beacon of beachfront glamour with the debut of The St. Regis Bermuda Resort

St. Regis Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of The St. Regis Bermuda Resort. Extending the legacy of St. Regis from New York’s finest address of 55th and Fifth, the resort blends the timelessness of a bygone era with avant-garde Bermudian design and cultural influences. Situated in the historic Town of St. George’s, an UNESCO World Heritage site, and nestled among the soft sands and turquoise water of St. Catherine’s Beach, the resort is the first Marriott International luxury brand property to debut on the island. Drawing upon the celebrated spirit of leisure travel, The St. Regis Bermuda Resort seamlessly brings together elegant accommodations, exceptional amenities, and the brand’s signature Butler Service to create an enchanted island escape.
Worldbusinesstraveller.com

Phuket to reopen for international visitors from July 1

Phuket in Thailand is set to reopen to international visitors who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and who have tested negative upon arriving in the province, from July 1, 2021. On March 26, 2021, the Center for Economic Situation Administration (CESA) chaired by Thailand’s Prime Minister General Prayuth Chan-o-cha...
Worldcaribbeannationalweekly.com

Jamaica’s Entertainment Industry Stakeholders Lash Out at Gov’t for Mocha Fest Hypocrisy

Stakeholders in the local entertainment industry have lashed out at the Jamaican government for seemingly approving an international event to be held on the island. Mocha Fest 2021 brings together scores of patrons from around the world to enjoy several days of parties and activities in Negril, Jamaica. The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but was back on the agenda in Jamaica from May 24 to May 31.
Americascaribbeannationalweekly.com

CNW90: Entertainers Lash Out at Jamaican Gov’t for Approving Int’l Event

With a look at some of the top stories making the news today, May 31, across your Caribbean-American community in South Florida, I’m…for CNW 90. Today’s newscast is brought to you by GraceKennedy Money Services;. To send and receive money from family and friends overseas through Western Union, just visit...
Travelkawarthanow.com

Golden Beach Resort

Since 1948, Golden Beach Resort has been family owned and operated. Located on the sunny south shore of Rice Lake, Ontario, Canada, about an hour and a half east of Toronto. A great family destination, Golden Beach Resort has much more to offer than just fishing. This family fishing resort has on-site licensed restaurant, children's program, phenomenal recreation facilities and much much more!