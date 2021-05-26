newsbreak-logo
Chesterfield Township, MI

Chesterfield Twp.'s Brandenburg Park to reopen after shoreline restoration

By Katelyn Larese klarese@medianewsgroup.com
Voice News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a seven-month closure, Brandenburg Park in Chesterfield Township will reopen Memorial Day weekend with a slew of new and improved features. The waterfront park on Jefferson Avenue has been closed to the public since October for shoreline restoration and other upgrades aimed at improving habitat for wildlife and providing enriched opportunities to park users. More than 700 linear feet of failing seawall has been replaced with natural shoreline and 1.5 acres of nearshore habitat.

