newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

World's Largest International Education Conference Will Be Virtual For 2021

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT

NAFSA's All-virtual 2021 Annual Conference and Expo, Designing Our Shared Future, is the most diverse and comprehensive global event attended by professionals from across the field. The conference features plenary speakers who will bring global expertise to a particular subject vital to building a more globally engaged citizenry and a more peaceful world. Learn more at https://www.nafsa.org/conferences/nafsa-2021.

WHEN

Tuesday, June 1 - Friday June 4, 2021

WHERE

Onlineat https://www.nafsa.org/conferences/nafsa-2021

2021 PLENARY KEYNOTE SPEAKERS |Below is the list of keynote speakers—find out more about these plenary speakers at https://www.nafsa.org/conferences/nafsa-2021/nafsa-2021-plenary-speakers.

  • Nicholas Kristof,acclaimed author, journalist, and human rights advocate.
  • Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Olympic Gold Medalist, children's healthcare advocate and author

CONFERENCE HIGHLIGHTS |Below is a sampling of sessions— more can be found at https://www.nafsa.org/conferences/nafsa-2021/nafsa-2021-program

  • NAFSA's Latin America and the Caribbean Forum, held Wednesday, June 2 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., will explore issues related to international education in Latin America and the Caribbean as well as effective strategies to engage in the region.
  • The Transformation Toward Digital Collaboration and the Future of Learning session, on Wednesday, June 2 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. will explore how technology and partnerships strengthen higher education as well as the interconnectedness of technology and internationalization with online delivery on the virtual campus.
  • Environmental Changes, Sustainability and Global Issueswill be discussed during a session on Tuesday, June 2 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The NAFSA: Association of International Educators 2020-2021 Senior Fellows represent thought leader voices from around the world on trends in international higher education, climate change, and sustainability. This session provides each Senior Fellow an opportunity to discuss this topic from their respective area of expertise and world region.
  • The session Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP): Current Issues session on Tuesday, June 2 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. addresses issues practitioners face regarding current regulatory, policy, and practice inconsistencies that affect the advising of students in F and M immigration status from the perspective of experienced NAFSA leaders
  • At the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Consular Affairs: Current Issues session, held Thursday, June 3 from 9 a.m.to 10 a.m., learn more about the policies and procedures employed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in admitting international students and scholars into the United States, including current trends and anticipated developments for the year ahead. Officials from CBP have been invited to participate.
  • The presentation Policymaking in International Education: The View from Washington deconstructs the federal policy climate for international education and exchange and the impact of recent political activity on programs of concern to international educators, including election results, funding in a tight budget climate, immigration reform, and congressional and administration actions affecting study abroad and cultural exchange.
  • Saul Flores will present The Walk of the Immigrants on Thursday, June 3 at 6 p.m. Saul spent three months walking, hitchhiking, and sleeping on the ground and in hiding places, from Ecuador to North Carolina. He walked 5,328 miles through ten countries and nine border crossings to document how grueling and dangerous the journey of immigrants to the United States can be and to raise money for an elementary school in Mexico. In this presentation he will discuss the hardships and hope associated with the immigrant experience.
  • The Virtual International Education Expo Hall will feature exhibitors representing hundreds of organizations from around the world, including colleges and universities, study abroad and Intensive-English programs, embassies, government agencies and more. Visit our exhibitors at https://www.nafsa.org/conferences/nafsa-2021/nafsa-2021-expo

NAFSA MEDIA PASS

Advance online registration for the media is now open. Reporters wishing to cover the conference are encouraged to contact Matt Ruffner at Matt.Ruffner@nafsa.org or Rebecca Morgan at Rebecca.Morgan@nafsa.org

About NAFSA

With more than 10,000 members, NAFSA: Association of International Educators is the world's largest nonprofit association dedicated to international education. Visit us www.nafsa.org/press. To learn more about our advocacy efforts on behalf of international education, visit www.ConnectingOurWorld.org and @ConnectOurWorld on Twitter.

NAFSA: Association of International Educators

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worlds-largest-international-education-conference-will-be-virtual-for-2021-301300288.html

SOURCE NAFSA: Association of International Educators

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
272
Followers
18K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicholas Kristof
Person
Jackie Joyner Kersee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Education#International Students#Higher Education#Global Education#Technology Education#Online Education#United Educators#Nafsa#The Caribbean Forum#The Nafsa#Sevp#Cbp#Pass Advance#Matt Ruffner Nafsa Org#Twitter#Global Issueswill#Global Expertise#Expo#Keynote Speakers#Professionals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
Related
EducationChicago Business

Booth's Largest Student-run Conference: An Interview with the Organizers

By Aalekh Sharan (Booth ‘21), Christian Cao (Booth ‘21), Jay Bheda (Booth ‘21), Jessie Chen (Booth ‘21), Jurgen Uhlmann (Booth ‘21), Kwame Osei (Booth ‘21), Lukas Davies (Booth ‘21), Ty Chang (Booth ‘21) The Emerging Markets Summit (EMS) is a one-of-a-kind B-school conference that brings together policy makers and business...
Internetallnetarticles.com

How Virtual Learning Studios Changed The World’s Education System

The internet ultimately became home to hundreds of virtual learning studios that offer accessible courses. With or without the occurrence of the COVID-19 pandemic, online learning has conquered the education system across the globe. The evolving and widening capacity of online learning also permits providers to extend their online education catalogs.
Edwardsville, ILTimes Union

SIUE's Wolff Named NASBITE International Trade Educator of the Year

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Laurie Wolff, an economics and finance instructor in the School of Business, will receive the 2021 North American Small Business International Trade Educator (NASBITE) International Trade Educator of the Year Award at its annual conference on Thursday, May 20. NASBITE...
Public HealthScience Now

Why is the world’s largest COVID-19 vaccine campaign faltering?

Reporting for this story was supported by the Pulitzer Center. MUMBAI, VELLORE, AND NEW DELHI, INDIA—On a Sunday morning in early April, as Mumbai was in a daze from the first weeks of a surge of COVID-19 and had instituted nighttime curfews, Baliram Boomkar asked his neighbors in the city’s Kaula Bandar slum whether they wanted a vaccine to protect them or had received one. Some said they had but only because their employers required it. One man said he’d get vaccinated if his company gave him time off to recover from side effects. “COVID is nothing,” he said. “People are only spreading rumors. It’s all a lie.” A woman said she was afraid to get the shot because the clinic might test her for COVID-19, find she’s positive, and then force her to quarantine—as happened last year. “I know I can’t avoid the vaccine, but I want to be the last in the queue,” she said.
EconomyStamford Advocate

NCPDP Announces Award-Winning International Entrepreneur Vinh Giang to Keynote its 2021 Virtual Annual Conference

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (PRWEB) May 18, 2021. NCPDP announced today that Vinh Giang, an award-winning entrepreneur, motivational speaker and magician, will deliver a keynote presentation at NCPDP’s 2021 Virtual Annual Conference, June 28-30, 2021. NCPDP’s Reimagine, Reinvent, Reinvest themed conference is expected to draw several hundred attendees representing a broad cross-section of healthcare industry stakeholders.
Societythehumanist.com

Join Us Virtually for AHA’s 80th Annual Conference

We’re less than two months away from the American Humanist Association’s 80th Annual Conference! This year we’re celebrating eighty years of humanist thought and action by bringing our humanist community together for a whole new kind of virtual conference. We hope you’ll join us on Saturday, July 24th and Sunday,...
EducationPosted by
@LockerRoom

Martin Center Column Highlights Higher Education Concerns Linked to China

Nicholas Romanow writes for the Martin Center about security concerns surrounding higher education partnerships with China. The college campus has become a battleground between the United States and China. Donations, research funding, and international students give colleges a much-needed financial and enrollment boost, but the connection to the Chinese government can also threaten academic freedom and, on some occasions, national security.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Private Sector Announces New Partnership For Central America

WASHINGTON, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of private sector companies and social enterprises today formed a new partnership to offer business-led solutions in Central America to support economic opportunity. The Partnership for Central America is a non-profit organization created in response to a Call to Action by Vice...
Boise, IDboisestate.edu

Marr leads Consortium of Undergraduate International Business Education Conference

The 2021 spring conference for the Consortium of Undergraduate International Business Education (CUIBE) was co-hosted by Boise State’s College of Business and Economics and the University of Wyoming’s College of Business. Led by Jack Marr, clinical assistant professor at Boise State, and University of Wyoming College of Business Dean David Sprott, the theme of this year’s conference was “Rethinking Global Capitalism: A View from the Mountain West.”
Worldhospitalitynet.org

UNWTO And Euronews Partner To Highlight The Relevance Of Tourism

This agreement was signed within the framework of the opening of UNWTO’s first Regional Office in the Middle East in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It builds on the existing cooperation between the UN specialized agency for tourism and this leading international broadcaster towards restoring trust in travel and restarting tourism. Europe is the main source market for Middle East, a growing tourism destination and one that is coming of age, as shown by the opening of the UNWTO office there. The partnership will focus on identifying tourism-related news that will inspire and inform viewers and showcase the sector’s importance to drive recovery and sustainable development for all.
Texas Staterice.edu

World’s largest database on history of slave trade now housed at Rice

SlaveVoyages.org is result of years of research, reengineered for the future. SlaveVoyages.org is the world’s largest repository of information about the trans-Atlantic and intra-American slave trades: the routes, the ships, the manifests and the human beings at their core. And now, after nearly 20 years at Emory University, the website and its treasure trove of data have moved to their new home at Rice.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
TheStreet

CIRCOR International To Present At The Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR) - Get Report, one of the world's leading providers of mission critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Buckhout will present at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 8:40 a.m. ET.
Businessmartechseries.com

Corporate Visions Tapped to Lead Professional Development Track at World’s Largest Customer Success Conference

Gainsight, the world’s leading customer success software company, has invited Corporate Visions to exclusively lead the professional development track at Gainsight’s Pulse Everywhere customer success conference. The track will be part of the pre-conference Pulse Academy Live event, expected to draw 20,000 customer success professionals. Marketing Technology News: VIZIO and...
New York City, NYbeincrypto.com

Overline Aims to Build World’s Largest NFT Museum

Blockchain inter-operator Overline is building the world’s largest non-fungible token (NFT) museum. The museum will be part of a blockchain network Overline is building into a New York City skyscraper at 111 West 57th Street. The project is a joint venture between Overline and building developer JSD Group. According to Overline chairman Todd Morley, the project will enable decentralized wireless communication across the city.
EducationPosted by
TheStreet

Beacon Education Expands Partnership With The University Of Otago

BEIJING, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Education, the world's largest provider of online degrees to China, is proud to announce the expansion of its partnership with the University of Otago with the innovative, interdisciplinary online Master of Business Data Science (MBusDataSc). The success of the innovative Otago Online MBA,...
Collegescoursera.org

Welcoming 16 new Coursera for Campus customers across EMEA

Anthony Tattersall, Vice President EMEA at Coursera. The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed the way we learn, teach, and work. What began as a short-term response to the crisis will likely result in an enduring digital transformation of higher education. As more jobs require digital skills, students and employers are increasingly looking to universities to prepare job-ready workers.
boatingindustry.com

Agenda announced for ABYC Foundation’s Educator Training Conference

ABYC Foundation announced the agenda and speaker lineup for its Educator Training Conference, taking place virtually July 20-22, 2021. The virtual conference is designed for high school and post-secondary instructors, as well as boating industry leaders that want to get more involved in creating a strong future workforce. “We are...
Educationmilwaukeesun.com

Cloud Education digitally empowers students

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI/Heylin Spark): There's no time as a good time; it's now or never! Especially, if you are planning to upgrade your skills, it's time to enroll in meaningful courses. Regardless of whether you would want to move into a more senior role or are in...