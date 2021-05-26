IIROC Trading Halt - BBTV

VANCOUVER, BC, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Uranium Royalty Corp. (TSXV: URC) (UROY) ("URC"or the "Company")announced today the grant of incentive stock options to purchase 725,000 common shares of the Company (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's long term incentive plan (the "Plan"), which included 450,000 Options issued to directors and officers of the Company. The Options have an exercise price of $3.49 per share, representing the market price for the common shares on May 28, 2021, and are valid for a period of five years. The Options vest over a period of eighteen months.