IIROC Trading Halt - BBTV

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
 5 days ago

TORONTO, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: BBTV Holdings Inc.

TSX Symbol: BBTV

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 3:19 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

