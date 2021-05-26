The Arcadian Hotel Brookline Debuts May 27, 2021

BROOKLINE, Mass., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating the independent spirit that is the heart of its neighborhood, The Arcadian Hotel Brookline is pleased to announce a multi-million dollar revitalization. Located only steps from vibrant Coolidge Corner, the hotel, which is managed by Highgate, underwent a complete renovation of all its guestrooms, suites and public spaces.

"We are delighted to introduce The Arcadian Hotel Brookline to our community," said Mohamed Hashesh, Area Managing Director. "In renovating the hotel we wanted to create a space that would be welcoming to both our neighborhood, as well as visitors to the area. And with this contemporary new design, we've created a living room for Coolidge Corner and a great space for travelers to experience all that Boston and Brookline have to offer."

Designed by Boston's Group One, the public space features a new entrance opening up to a high-energy two-story communal space with a new lobby lounge, Bar 1200, featuring a video wall and atrium style living room perfect for work or play. The lobby also includes self-service kiosks for a seamless check-in experience.

Bar 1200 features a variety of craft cocktails, interesting wines and locally brewed beers. The market-style Grab & Go offering features LaVazza coffee and espresso drinks, as well as a variety of fresh hot and cold options for breakfast and dinner.

Guestrooms feature all new contemporary and sleek mid-century style décor, 49" televisions, lightning fast WIFI, and Beekman bath amenities. Many of the hotel's guestrooms, including 10 one-bedroom suites, overlook Beacon Street, a perfect perch for Boston Marathon viewing or enjoying the Brookline scenery.

From art house cinema at The Coolidge to browsing at Brookline Booksmith to strolling through picturesque residential streets, Brookline offers a sophisticated experience deeply rooted in the independent spirit of its community, yet easily connected to the all that Boston has to offer.

The Arcadian Hotel Brookline is located at 1200 Beacon Street, steps from the St. Paul Green Line MBTA stop and within close proximity to many colleges and universities, including Boston University, Boston College and Northeastern University, as well as Longwood Medical Area and Fenway Park. The property is managed by Highgate, a leading real estate and hospitality management company. For more information, please visit Arcadianhotel.com.

