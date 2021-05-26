newsbreak-logo
Lifestyle

The Arcadian Hotel Brookline Debuts May 27, 2021

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

BROOKLINE, Mass., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating the independent spirit that is the heart of its neighborhood, The Arcadian Hotel Brookline is pleased to announce a multi-million dollar revitalization. Located only steps from vibrant Coolidge Corner, the hotel, which is managed by Highgate, underwent a complete renovation of all its guestrooms, suites and public spaces.

"We are delighted to introduce The Arcadian Hotel Brookline to our community," said Mohamed Hashesh, Area Managing Director. "In renovating the hotel we wanted to create a space that would be welcoming to both our neighborhood, as well as visitors to the area. And with this contemporary new design, we've created a living room for Coolidge Corner and a great space for travelers to experience all that Boston and Brookline have to offer."

Designed by Boston's Group One, the public space features a new entrance opening up to a high-energy two-story communal space with a new lobby lounge, Bar 1200, featuring a video wall and atrium style living room perfect for work or play. The lobby also includes self-service kiosks for a seamless check-in experience.

Bar 1200 features a variety of craft cocktails, interesting wines and locally brewed beers. The market-style Grab & Go offering features LaVazza coffee and espresso drinks, as well as a variety of fresh hot and cold options for breakfast and dinner.

Guestrooms feature all new contemporary and sleek mid-century style décor, 49" televisions, lightning fast WIFI, and Beekman bath amenities. Many of the hotel's guestrooms, including 10 one-bedroom suites, overlook Beacon Street, a perfect perch for Boston Marathon viewing or enjoying the Brookline scenery.

From art house cinema at The Coolidge to browsing at Brookline Booksmith to strolling through picturesque residential streets, Brookline offers a sophisticated experience deeply rooted in the independent spirit of its community, yet easily connected to the all that Boston has to offer.

The Arcadian Hotel Brookline is located at 1200 Beacon Street, steps from the St. Paul Green Line MBTA stop and within close proximity to many colleges and universities, including Boston University, Boston College and Northeastern University, as well as Longwood Medical Area and Fenway Park. The property is managed by Highgate, a leading real estate and hospitality management company. For more information, please visit Arcadianhotel.com.

About Highgate Highgate is a leading real estate investment and hospitality management company widely recognized as an innovator in the industry. Highgate is the dominant player in major U.S. gateway cities including New York, Boston, Miami, San Francisco and Honolulu, with a growing Caribbean and Latin America footprint. The hospitality forward company provides expert guidance through all stages of the property cycle, from planning and development through recapitalization or disposition. Highgate has a proven record of developing its diverse portfolio of bespoke lifestyle hotel brands, legacy brands, and independent hotels and resorts with contemporary programming and digital acumen. The company utilizes industry-leading revenue management tools that efficiently identify and predict evolving market dynamics to drive outperformance and maximize asset value. With an executive team consisting of some of the most experienced hotel management leaders, the company is a trusted partner for top ownership groups and major hotel brands. Highgate maintains corporate offices in New York, Dallas, London, Miami, Seattle and Waikiki.

Press Contact:The Arcadian Hotel Brookline Suzanne Wenz swenz@highgate.com(617) 457-2282

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-arcadian-hotel-brookline-debuts-may-27-2021-301300254.html

SOURCE The Arcadian Hotel Brookline

