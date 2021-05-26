newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Latino activists want Biden to view immigrants as ‘whole human beings, not just labor’

By Lauren Edwards
Posted by 
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dvypw_0aCLBioB00

The main thing people in the undocumented and immigrant communities want is permanent protection, said activist Gema Lowe.

“Permanent protection means we can go to work without fear of ICE,” Lowe said during a Zoom interview with FOX 17 earlier this month. “That we can go back to our countries and visit our loved ones and come back, with documentation.”

Since President Joe Biden was inaugurated in January, activists have been keeping a close eye on his work in this area and they’ve grown disappointed, Lowe said. So, she, Movimiento Cosecha and 2,000 other people protested near the Capitol in Washington D.C. on May 1, which marked the end of Biden’s first 100 days in office.

“It felt like the immigrant, the undocumented immigrants, usually we are in the shadows. [However] we came to light. We came to raise our voices. We came to say we don’t believe in the promises anymore,” said Lowe, who’s one of the main organizers with Movimiento Cosecha, a grassroots organization dedicated to fighting for undocumented immigrants' rights. “The title of our efforts is Papers Not Crumbs because the empty promises is what it feels like for us: crumbs.”

Lowe said activists and protesters traveled from all over the country to attend the event on May 1, which was also International Workers' Day. Thirty packed buses left from several states, including four from Michigan—two from Grand Rapids and two from Detroit.

Lowe said Biden’s work is considered “crumbs” because so far only dreamers, or DACA recipients, have a path to citizenship. She believes "helping one group criminalizes the others."

“In reality, the immigrant community that is working, in a household it could be a dreamer, it could be a farm worker,” Lowe said. “It could be a Temporary Protected Status recipient, and it could be a construction worker in the same household. Each one these crumbs that the Biden administration and the Democrats are introducing, it will only protect one of the five in the household.”

Lowe said all immigrants and undocumented workers deserve permanent protection because they continued to work throughout the pandemic, she said, and they didn’t receive stimulus checks or other financial aid.

So, one thing they’re fighting for now is driver's licenses, Lowe said. It’ll help immigrants get to work and even buy beer. They even re-introduced legislation in Lansing in mid-May to help make it easier to obtain them. FOX 17 reached out to a few lawmakers who opposed the legislation and are waiting to hear back.

READ MORE: Bill package would give driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants in Michigan

In the meantime, Lowe hopes that more immigrants will be considered for citizenship. She believes it begins with a mindset change.

“This rhetoric about who’s the best immigrant or who’s the immigrant that you want for the country instead of looking at it as the whole human being” is the type of conversations she said lawmakers should be having. “[Immigrants] with family, with mistakes, with also being participants of daily life in the United States, as workers, as people going to school, as people going to church, as people bringing culture, food and music. So, the whole human being and not just for our labor.”

This digital embed tracks the status of political and policy promises President Joe Biden pledged to achieve within his first 100 days in office, including his immigration-related pledges. This embed is current as of April 26, 2021, and will be updated as events warrant.

RELATED: Supreme Court sides with undocumented immigrant; justices divided over importance of one word

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
582K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Undocumented Immigrants#Human Rights Activists#Immigrant Workers#Political Activists#Undocumented Workers#Latino#Fox 17#Papers Not Crumbs#Democrats#Supreme Court#President Joe Biden#Labor#People#Citizenship#Daca Recipients#Lawmakers#Washington D C#Church#Legislation#Activist Gema Lowe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Politics
News Break
Immigration
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Springfield, GAtribuneledgernews.com

Illinois Latino Caucus lays out undocumented immigrant protection agenda

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Legislative Latino Caucus laid out a policy agenda Thursday that includes bills to strengthen protections for immigrants among several other measures. One of the proposals, Senate Bill 225, would prohibit the Illinois Secretary of State from sharing facial recognition data with local, state or federal law...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

'Hannity' on coronavirus, Biden's border crisis

This is a rush transcript of "Hannity," May 27, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: All right. Welcome to "Hannity" this big breaking news. Tonight, Dr. Doom and Gloom, flip-flop Fauci continues to spin in a million...
Presidential Electionsouthernminn.com

Will Biden act to solve illegal immigration?

We have all heard of the crisis at our southern border. The Biden administration refers to it as an “ongoing effort.” They carefully avoid the word “crisis” now, but they certainly called it a crisis during the last administration. As a candidate, President Trump pledged to solve the problem of...
Presidential Electionamericasvoice.org

On Immigration, Biden Regains His Footing

Frank Sharry: “The Biden administration is back on offense”. President Biden seems to have his immigration mojo back. After a flurry of pro-immigrant policymaking in the early days of the Biden administration, the right wing media-driven “Biden border crisis” storyline hit the front pages. The “Biden border crisis” was always overblown and over-hyped, but it did slow the administration down as they focused on processing unaccompanied minors in a safe, humane and orderly way.
Inez, TXVictoria Advocate

AG Paxton criticizes Biden's immigration policies

INEZ — Laughter rippled through the crowd at the Inez Community Center as Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said he was going to take up a collection plate to fund the completion of the border wall begun by former President Donald Trump. “We will pass those offering plates at the...
Congress & CourtsBBC

George Floyd sister says Biden broke promise on bill

George Floyd's sister has boycotted a meeting with US President Joe Biden, saying he "broke a promise" to enact police reform legislation by the anniversary of her brother's death. While Bridgett Floyd attended a rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, other family members lobbied Mr Biden at the White House to help...
ImmigrationPosted by
Newsweek

Who Loses Most from Illegal Immigration? America's Poor | Opinion

No one likes to admit that their team does something badly, but conservatives have long done an inadequate job informing Americans about just how good conservative policies are for poor Americans. And as is well known, our poorest fellow Americans are disproportionately minorities. Did you know that the nation's poverty...
ImmigrationBusiness Insider

Biden administration extends deportation relief for Haitian immigrants

The Biden administration is extending temporary protection status (TPS) for Haitian immigrants. The move reverses a Trump administration effort that sought to end the special consideration. The TPS extension affects more than 50,000 Haitians living in the US and could benefit 100,000 more. See more stories on Insider's business page.
Presidential Electionthegazette.com

Fact Checker: Hinson says Biden, Harris haven’t been to the U.S. border. Is she right?

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, a Marion Republican representing Iowa’s 1st Congressional District, has had several recent tweets about security at the U.S. border with Mexico. A May 10 fundraising video on Twitter includes a half-dozen sound-bites from Hinson, all about border security. In one, Hinson says “Why haven’t you been to the border, President Biden? Why hasn’t Vice President Harris been to the border?”
Immigrationmasspeaceaction.org

Biden – Harris and Immigration: Can Justice Be Achieved?

During his campaign, Biden promised substantive change in immigration policy and meaningful renewed aid for the Central American countries of Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala, from which a large percentage of current migrants are coming (assistance that would address the root causes of migration). He began boldly with the US Citizenship Act, proposing a pathway to citizenship for all 11 million unauthorized persons, despite its having a time frame of up to 8 more years to citizenship for millions already here 10-20 years – and then, only if you meet the criteria. (Clark, Trahan, McGovern co-sponsored). Soon this bill was broken into smaller bills, with the Dream and Promise Acts opening the possibilities for DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) and TPS (Temporary Protected Status) recipients, as well as the Farm Workforce Modernization Bill creating protections and a path to permanent residence for some immigrant farm workers. Passed in the House, these bills are currently stalled by the Senate.
Congress & CourtsJanesville Gazette

Immigrant advocates turn up heat on Senate after Biden meeting

WASHINGTON — House Democrats and immigrant advocates are ramping up calls for the Senate to pass legislation that would provide a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. The measure, which passed the House in March, would grant permanent legal protections to around 3.4 million...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

President Biden must nominate more Latino judges

President Biden announced his third slate of judicial nominees last Wednesday, a group of candidates that was hailed for its diversity. Among his nominees are the second Black woman ever to serve on the Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, the first Native American federal judge in Washington State — and Gustavo A. Gelpí Jr., the second Hispanic judge to serve on the Court of Appeals for the First Circuit. Gelpí was praised by Latino lawmakers as “a strong defender of civil rights and of the people of Puerto Rico.”