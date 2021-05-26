newsbreak-logo
Global Insurance Partner Allianz, Lime And Bern Introduce "Joint Allianz-Lime Safety Campaign" In France Offering Free E-Scooter Trial

PLYMOUTH, Mass., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bern Helmets , respected internationally for its proprietary street-inspired helmets, for the slopes, water action sports, bicycling, and commuting, today announced it was chosen as the helmet partner for the Joint Allianz-Lime Safety Campaigns, launching initially in France this month. This initiative with Lime, a global leader in shared smart mobility solutions, and Allianz, one of the world's leading insurers and asset managers, provides a code to a free 15-minute ride on a Lime scooter and a certificate to secure a free co-branded Bern Macon 2.0 helmet after consumers have successfully passed an online safety test. Consumers have the chance to pick up their Bern helmet at participating Allianz agent offices in the greater Paris area. Personal accident insurance and liability insurance from Allianz are already included in every Lime ride in France as part of the global strategic partnership between Allianz and Lime.

Bern's Macon 2.0 is an improved version of Bern's original Macon helmet, making it 15% lighter with a lower profile, and is more vented than the original. This is due to the innovative Energy Absorbing Ribbed Liner combined with a high impact ABS shell, providing protection in both low and high impacts due to the crush zones in between the ribs. Bern's enhancements in the Macon 2.0 provide added style with its low-profile, comfort and protection. The Macon 2.0 is available in three mold sizes to provide the ultimate low profile for small, medium and large heads for a custom feel accommodating a wide range of sizes. Normally priced at $49.99, riders that receive their certification in the Joint Allianz-Lime Safety Campaign will have the chance to receive a helmet to keep at no cost.

"We are proud to be a part of this initiative that educates consumers on the importance of safety while riding e-scooters," said Dennis Leedom, CEO, and founder of Bern. "Allianz and Lime are two leaders reimagining mobility and helping to evolve transportation and environmental sustainability. Safety must remain top of mind for companies and riders. It is an honor to be part of this program with two global brands."

This initiative will launch initially in the greater Paris area in France in cooperation with the local Allianz network, and the program will be adapted and rolled out to other markets in the coming months.

" Bern's Macon 2.0 is purpose built, stylish, and can be worn all year round, a perfect partner for Lime," said Garance Lefevre, director of Public Policy France and Benelux at Lime. "The co-branded helmets give consumers a fun incentive to participate in a new experience and do so safely."

"As the demand for micromobility increases, we support this evolution by offering new products and solutions that meet the safety challenges that come with this emerging transportation movement," said Jean-Marc Pailhol, head of global strategic partnerships and board member at Allianz Partners. "Partnering with Bern and Lime is a clear example of our determination to keep riders safe."

For info: Allianz-Lime Safety Campaign in France For info about Lime For about Bern Helmets

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-insurance-partner-allianz-lime-and-bern-introduce-joint-allianz-lime-safety-campaign-in-france-offering-free-e-scooter-trial-301300280.html

SOURCE Bern Helmets

