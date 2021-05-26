newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Flexa Introduces "Pay With Flexa" Button For Instant Online Acceptance Of Bitcoin And Other Digital Currencies

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexa, provider of the fastest and most fraud-proof payments network, today expanded its digital currency acceptance offering to include a suite of eCommerce plug-ins that enable merchants—for the very first time—to accept digital currencies via their online retail channels instantly and with guaranteed zero fraud.

Flexa introduces "Pay with Flexa" button for instant online and fuel pump acceptance of bitcoin and digital currencies

This online payments experience from Flexa offers a simple and straightforward checkout experience using the new " Pay with Flexa" button, which streamlines spending for the dozens of digital currencies that are currently supported on the Flexa network. And like all Flexa payments, online transactions made with Flexa are authorized and guaranteed in less than a second—for the fastest, most fraud-proof online payment option available.

"Since launching Flexa just over two years ago as the first ever digital currency payment option for brick-and-mortar retail, we've scaled to support more than 41,000 merchant locations across the US. With Flexa, anyone has been able to use digital currencies—including cryptocurrencies and other forms of digital tokens—for a variety of everyday purchases, including everything from coffee to beauty and from pet supplies to apparel and more," said Tyler Spalding, co-founder and CEO of Flexa. "And now today, we've dramatically expanded the reach of Flexa-powered payments, enabling instant, affordable payment acceptance for virtually any merchant with an online storefront."

The Pay with Flexa experience preserves the security and privacy of digital currency payments by leveraging the existing verification systems of the underlying blockchains (e.g., proof-of-work consensus) in tandem with Flexa's proprietary collateralization platform, powered by Amp. In this way, consumers are able to spend the asset of their choice while merchants receive payouts in the currency of their choice, all without the risk or delay associated with prolonged confirmation times and checkout countdown timers.

In addition to launching support for the Pay with Flexa button online via eight new Flexa Connect plug-ins, Flexa is also announcing support for two more merchant-friendly payment paradigms, including instant digital currency payments at the fuel pump through its existing relationship with NCR, and instant digital currency payments in restaurants and bars through a new relationship with Rooam.

"Our new online payments capabilities are part of our mission to help consumers spend their digital currency quickly, easily, and in as many real-life settings as possible—whether that's in stores, online, at the pump, or at the table," said Eric Thiegs, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Flexa. "We look forward to helping unlock value in whatever form it takes for many more merchants in the weeks and years to come."

Merchants who are interested in enabling their online stores to support Flexa-powered digital currency payments can explore Flexa's integration offerings for more details and to get started.

About FlexaFlexa is the global leader in pure-digital payments, providing merchants and developers with simple integrations for digital currency acceptance that are fast, affordable, and completely fraud-proof. Founded in 2018, Flexa's mission is to make payments more efficient and accessible for people all over the world. Learn more at flexa.network.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flexa-introduces-pay-with-flexa-button-for-instant-online-acceptance-of-bitcoin-and-other-digital-currencies-301300245.html

SOURCE Flexa

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
274
Followers
18K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Currencies#Online Retail#Digital Channels#Digital Content#Content Online#Amp#Flexaflexa#Ncr#Flexa Connect#Flexa Button#Flexa Experience#Digital Currency Payments#Online Transactions#Payment#Flexa Powered Payments#Digital Tokens#Merchants#View Original Content#Provider#Pure Digital Payments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
Related
Softwarebitcoinist.com

Holoride To Integrate NFTs and Blockchain For Its In-Vehicle Entertainment Experience

The world’s first immersive in-vehicle media platform is being developed by holoride. Holoride will provide contents that changes to vehicle motion, journey time, and route by processing motion and location-based data in real-time by integrating blockchain and NFTs. Holoride Is Employing Trendy Tech. Holoride is building an ecosystem around in-car...
Lifestylecryptofinancialtimes.com

Sheetz will soon accept Bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz customers will soon have the option to pay for their food and gas with cryptocurrency. The convenience store chain will accept Bitcoin, dogecoin, litecoin, ether and other forms of cryptocurrency starting this summer. Plans are in the works for cryptocurrency to work at gas pumps later on this year. They will be partnering with digital payment company Flexa to make this possible.
Marketsbeincrypto.com

Crypto Traders Circumventing China’s Crackdown With OTC Platforms

Chinese crypto traders are reportedly continuing to trade in the market, despite regulatory scrutiny, by using over-the-counter (OTC) platforms. Crypto traders using OTC platforms in China are circumventing crackdown efforts by authorities, according to a Bloomberg report published on May 31. The report notes that these traders have been doing this since China began imposing tighter restrictions in the market around 2017.
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Coinbase crypto partner Circle raises $440 million from Fidelity and others

Cryptocurrency startup Circle has raised $440 million in new funding, the company said Friday, adding to the list of crypto-focused businesses that have benefited from a bull run by investors. Participants in the latest financing included financial giant Fidelity and the fast-rising cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Digital Currency Group, which owns...
Marketsbtcmanager.com

Chinese Bitcoin (BTC) Traders Turn to OTC Desks to Circumvent Ban

Trading activities on Chinese over-the-counter (OTC) desks have started to gain momentum once again just a few weeks after authorities announced plans to crack down on bitcoin (BTC) trading and mining operations, according to a Bloomberg report on May 30, 2021. Crypto Trading Activities Gradually Resuming. It appears Chinese bitcoin...
MarketsPosted by
pymnts

Bitcoin Daily: Irish Central Bank Director Worries About Cryptos' Popularity; Starling Bank Stops Customer Deposits To Crypto Exchanges

Derville Rowland, director general of finance conduct at Ireland's Central Bank, is concerned about the proliferation of cryptocurrencies, according to The Independent on Monday (May 31). She said crypto assets are "quite a speculative, unregulated investment,” and people should be aware that investors could lose their entire crypto investment because...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

LedgerScore announces token offering on TrustSwap launchpad

LedgerScore, a credit reporting service provider for cryptocurrency users, will conduct a public pre-sale of LED, LedgerScore’s utility token, on the TrustSwap launchpad on May 31, 2021, at 9:00 am PST. LedgerScore’s suite of financial products makes it simple to start establishing a credit profile. Unlike traditional credit reporting bureaus...
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Value: Understanding Bitcoin's Scarcity, Flexibility And Volatility

The fluctuations in bitcoin’s value acts as both a draw and a deterrent to investors, in what has been described by many commentators as a modern-day gold rush. The true extent of bitcoin’s investment volatility can be best understood by examining two hypothetical investment scenarios:. Investor A bought $10,000 worth...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Bitcoin, Ether Etch largest daily gains in a week

Bitcoin was changing hands around $37,200 at press time, after bouncing off lows around $34,000. The world’s two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, bitcoin and ether, have rebounded from seven-day lows. Bitcoin was up 8.8%, over the past 24 hours having clawed back more than $3,000 from May 31 lows...
Currenciesthefinanser.com

What currency will you be using in 2121?

Having watched the emergence of cryptocurrencies, digital currencies, blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) for a decade, I have made a firm view. Most of the people involved in this space are deluded and naïve; most of the people involved in this space don’t understand the system or how things work in the world; and, for those reasons, most of the people involved in this space are creating something new and very exciting.
ChinaBloomberg

Digital Yuan Not Intended as Surveillance Tool: Ex-PBOC Official

Monitoring the payments of citizens was never China’s motivation for developing a sovereign digital currency, a former central bank official said Sunday. China began to develop the digital yuan to counter the impact of private payment platforms that have become increasingly popular, said Yao Qian, former director of the digital currency institute at the People’s Bank of China, during a panel at the International Finance Forum in Beijing.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: Coinbase Stock or Every Nasdaq Stock?

In what seems like the early innings of a crypto revolution, many people wonder what's the best way to get exposure to the segment. Buying Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) directly may seem like a hassle to some amid the various decisions -- how to buy it, where to buy it, and how to store it. Buying a proxy company -- a company that's essentially in the business of Bitcoin -- is often seen as a reasonable solution.
Currenciescryptofinancialtimes.com

Weekend Insights: Blockchain Basics and Cryptocurrency Compliance

It’s important to understand the tax consequences of cryptocurrency and blockchain. From cryptocurrency compliance to NFT, we explain what you need to know in this week’s Insights Roundup. But first, some background. In 2014, I was following a story about an alleged online black market known as Silk Road, where...