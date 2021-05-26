Embrace Your Inner Filmmaker

Have you ever looked at an event, a headline, or an experience — whether it be someone else's or your own — and said to yourself "This could be a movie?" If so, you may have the instincts of a filmmaker. But a good concept is only a small fraction of the equation — the rest is in the execution. To put that inspiration into motion (pictures), you'll need to write a compelling script, identify talented actors and actresses, plan and budget a shooting schedule, know how to operate a camera with intention, and be able to edit all your footage down into a cohesive document.