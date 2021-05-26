newsbreak-logo
Financial Reports

Donaldson Company Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend

By Business Wire
TheStreet
 3 days ago

Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) - Get Report today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 22.0 cents per share, an increase of 4.8% from the prior quarterly cash dividend of 21.0 cents per share. The dividend is payable June 25, 2021, to shareholders of record on June 10, 2021. The Company has paid a cash dividend every quarter for 65 years and was added to the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index in January 2016 after 20 consecutive years of annual dividend increases.

About Donaldson Company

Founded in 1915, Donaldson (DCI) - Get Report is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Our diverse, skilled employees at over 140 locations on six continents partner with customers—from small business owners to the world's biggest OE brands—to solve complex filtration challenges. Discover how Donaldson is Advancing Filtration for a Cleaner World at www.Donaldson.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210526006067/en/

