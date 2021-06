The old St. Cloud Tech High School west wing is set for demolition next week. St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis joined me on WJON today. He says the plan is to take down the skyway and then the west wing. The old St. Cloud Tech High School building is being converted into the new city hall. Kleis says crews have been working on remodeling the interior of the portion of the building they will be using for the past few weeks. The plan is for the west wing to become a parking lot for the new city hall. Kleis says the skyway and west wing are the only portions of the building set for demolition. He says the city still intends to sell the old media center location along highway 23 and they have received some interest. Listen to our conversation below.