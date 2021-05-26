newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

BlackRock Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $4.13 On Common Stock

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) - Get Report today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $4.13 per share of common stock, payable June 23, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 4, 2021.

About BlackRock

BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210526006072/en/

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
272
Followers
18K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#Common Stock#Dividend Investors#Stock Investors#Investing#Blk#Blackrock Blackrock#Businesswire Com#Blackrock Inc#Shareholders#Financial Technology#Report Today#Financial Well Being#Savings#View Source Version
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Declines By 59.0%

Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the April 29th total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Trading Up 9.3%

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) was up 9.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $155.39 and last traded at $155.05. Approximately 179,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,418,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.86. Several equities...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) SVP Sells $133,992.96 in Stock

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) SVP Douglas M. Long sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $133,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,437.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $748.41 million. NASDAQ GDRX traded down $0.39...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30 million-$32 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.79 million. A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEYE....
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Anticipate QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.63 Million

Analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to report $67.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.90 million. QCR reported sales of $69.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.780-0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $890 million-$920 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $905.82 million.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Trading 3.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s stock price traded up 3.8% on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $91.00 to $93.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Domo traded as high as $69.90 and last traded at $68.14. 2,571 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 327,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.62.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $804.79 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will post sales of $804.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $805.57 million and the lowest is $804.00 million. iHeartMedia reported sales of $487.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Trims Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
modernreaders.com

Securian Asset Management Inc Purchases 9,900 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Financial Enhancement Group LLC Purchases Shares of 62,770 Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 62,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 0.35% of Carriage Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Has $1.39 Billion Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 295,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of NVR worth $1,392,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 112,884 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

GAM Holding AG Decreases Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Royce & Associates LP Grows Stock Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 33.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 293,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,267 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $22,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $556.15 Million

Brokerages expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to announce sales of $556.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $574.00 million and the lowest is $537.60 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

CWB declares dividends in May 2021

EDMONTON, AB, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadian Western Bank (CWB) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per common share (TSX:CWB), payable on June 24, 2021 to shareholders of record on June 10, 2021. This quarterly dividend is consistent with the dividends declared one year ago and last quarter. The Board of Directors also declared quarterly cash dividends for preferred shares of $0.2688125 per Series 5, $0.390625 per Series 7, and $0.375 per Series 9, all payable on July 31, 2021 to shareholders of record on July 23, 2021.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Buys 333,492 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,832,750 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,492 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.87% of First Republic Bank worth $1,973,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wharton Business Group LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.