IIROC Trading Halt - CUB

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: CubicFarm Systems Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: CUB

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 2:46 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

