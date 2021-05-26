IIROC Trading Halt - CUB

TD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.77.