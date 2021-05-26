Singerman Real Estate Announces Closing Of Its Fourth Opportunity Fund, Raising Over $800 Million

newsbreak-logo
CHICAGO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Singerman Real Estate, LLC ("SRE"), a Chicago-based opportunistic real estate investment firm, announced today the closing of SRE Opportunity Fund IV, L.P. ("Fund IV") with capital commitments totaling over $800 million.

SRE exceeded its target of $700 million and reached Fund IV's hard cap less than six months from launch. Fund IV is capitalized primarily by institutional investors including endowments, foundations, public pensions, corporate pensions, large family offices, consultants and money management firms. In addition, SRE has historically provided co-investment opportunities for its investment relationships.

Regarding the successful fundraiser, Seth Singerman, Managing Principal of SRE, commented: "When we set out to raise Fund IV, our goal was to grow organically with our existing institutional investor base and attract a few new and complementary limited partners with whom we have been fortunate to develop relationships over the years. We are truly thankful for our investors' support in achieving this goal that will strengthen the foundation of the SRE platform for thoughtful and measured growth going forward."

"From an investment standpoint, it is very clear there will be significant cyclical and secular changes within real estate due to COVID-19. We have built a remarkable team with diverse and complementary skill sets that has the focus and flexibility to pivot and execute attractive risk-adjusted opportunities in this investment environment and across economic cycles."

The timing of the Fund IV closing coincides with the 10-year anniversary of SRE. Mr. Singerman continues, "The strong relationships built with our investors, team members, and local real estate partnerships across markets have been key to the successful execution of our investment strategy. It has been remarkable to see the maturation of our business over the past 10 years, and we are energized and excited about the opportunities over the next 10 years and beyond."

About Singerman Real Estate

Singerman Real Estate, LLC is a Chicago-based opportunistic real estate investment firm that has deep experience executing complex transactions and unlocking embedded value through the ownership of properties, real estate loans and operating companies. The investment focus is on maximizing risk-adjusted returns through investments in both debt and equity across all major asset classes including office, hotel, industrial, life science, retail and multifamily, in addition to some secondary real estate asset classes. Since its formation, SRE has sourced and executed, with partners, over $3.0 billion of investments nationwide.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/singerman-real-estate-announces-closing-of-its-fourth-opportunity-fund-raising-over-800-million-301300222.html

SOURCE Singerman Real Estate, LLC

