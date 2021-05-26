Sandestin® Investments Partners With LATHER®

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandestin ®Golf and Beach Resort, Cottage Rental Agency and the new Hotel Effie are excited to announce an exclusive in-room amenity partnership with LATHER ®, a company who has created top-quality products for body, face, hair and wellness- made from unique, natural ingredients and pure essential oils.

The partnership with Sandestin ® Investments features products from four of their bath and spa collections to be displayed in the rooms for guests of the resort and vacation rentals to indulge. The collections, hand selected by Sara Becnel, VP of Development and General Manager of Sandestin ® Golf and Beach Resort, were chosen to represent each entity with a unique approach to what makes them special. "We could not be more excited to partner with LATHER for our in-room amenities, as well as a spa partner at Hotel Effie." said Sara Becnel. "In the search for the perfect partner, it was important that we found a company whose products were free of synthetic fragrances and colors, as well as paraben, sulfate and cruelty free. LATHER ® checked all of those boxes, in addition to providing a product that is luxurious but not pretentious."

Sandestin ® Golf and Beach Resort spans from the beach to the bay, all interconnected by groves of live oaks, lagoons and lakes. As we are surrounded by nature's beauty, it was only natural to share the LATHER ® Aromatherapy Collection with guests of Sandestin ®. Inspired by their best-selling products, each formulation features a unique blend of natural oils designed to deliver aromatherapy benefits. The signature aromas are modern, gender inclusive and naturally revitalizing.

Located in the heart of Sandestin ® lives Osprey Pointe, where the LATHER ® Bamboo Lemongrass collection is featured. This specific set will help guests reset, revive and recenter, as does Osprey Pointe itself. Lemongrass essential oils uplift, while the bamboo extract soothes and protects. With clean ingredients and recycled packaging material, it's the most environmentally advanced collection that LATHER ® has to offer. Osprey Pointe does their share by offering these products in bulk to guests. Being environmentally friendly was at the center of the conception of Osprey Pointe, as the entire development was built around an existing Osprey nest. Their dwelling was of course upgraded to a condo, for the family of Osprey that nest here every year. It's so attractive, a family of owls recently rented the space to build their family.

At a hotel built for women, it was only natural we choose a partnership with a woman-owned company. At Hotel Effie, Southern hospitality meets luxury with a cause, featuring the LATHER ® exclusive Baobab & Shea collection. Leave a sunrise yoga class on the stunning rooftop and retreat back to one of the carefully crafted guest rooms - inspired by the beauty of the Emerald Coast. With products designed to nourish and restore, guests can wrap their hair and skin with the refreshing aromas of ginger, citrus, and herbs, as they prepare for a day of discovery. Each guest bathroom includes an array of luxuriously formulated products packaged in bulk to reduce single-use waste. Experience the Baobab and Shea Collection at home with select products available for purchase at the retail space inside Spa Lilliana. Guests of Hotel Effie can feel good about their purchase, as a portion of the proceeds from this collection is donated to Baobab Guardian Programs in Africa. This outreach is near and dear to ownership of the hotel and resort, as their humanitarian efforts and personal foundation help children in our local community as well as abroad. Sandestin ® Foundation for Kids is structured to allow funds to be gifted to families quickly in the event of tragedy.

Along the beaches of 30A, Cottage Rental Agency is thrilled to feature LATHER's Bamboo Crème Collection in each of its luxury homes and cottages. After guests enjoy a day at the beach or exploring the square at Seaside, they will return to their home filled with products specifically designed to balance and hydrate their skin. The Bamboo Crème Collection features products that are as unique as each of our properties. A delicate blend of mandarin and lavender creates an elevated experience, that is sure to leave guests feeling refreshed and renewed.

ABOUT LATHER:Since 1999, LATHER has created top-quality products for the body, face, hair and home - all made from unique, natural ingredients and pure essential oils. Developed by a migraine sufferer, Emilie Hoyt, whose headaches were often triggered by synthetic fragrances in beauty products, LATHER contains NO synthetic fragrances or colors, and products are paraben-free, sulfate-free and cruelty-free. Known for pure olive oil soaps, exfoliating body scrubs, rich hydrating body crèmes and makeup artist-approved skincare, LATHER can be purchased at the company's freestanding stores in Pasadena, CA, Long Beach, CA, Phoenix, AZ, Atlanta, GA and Fairfax, VA. Purchase online at www.LATHER.com and in spas and beauty boutiques nationwide.

ABOUT SANDESTIN ® GOLF AND BEACH RESORTSandestin ® Golf and Beach Resort, the #1 Resort on Florida's Emerald Coast, is a major destination for all ages and all seasons. The resort invites guests to experience 2,400 acres with 30 charming neighborhoods featuring 1,300 vacation rentals including condominiums, villas, homes and townhomes. The resort features more than seven miles of beaches and pristine bay front, four championship golf courses, 15 world-class tennis courts, 20 swimming pools, a 226-slip marina, a fitness center and spa. Shop, dine and play at the charming pedestrian village, The Village of Baytowne Wharf. New developments include Hotel Effie Sandestin, a 250-room hotel that opened in February 2021, and Osprey Pointe which opened in the summer of 2020 adding an additional 77 vacation condominiums. For more information, visit: www.sandestin.com.

ABOUT HOTEL EFFIEHotel Effie, situated on Florida's Emerald Coast, features 250 guest rooms and suites, four culinary concepts by acclaimed Chef Hugh Acheson, a luxury spa, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and the only rooftop pool on Florida's Emerald Coast. The hotel also features 20,000 square feet of meeting space, including a 13,000-square-foot ballroom. Guests have access to the full complement of Sandestin ® Golf and Beach Resort amenities including more than seven miles of pristine beaches and bayfront, four championship golf courses, 15 world-class tennis courts, a 226-slip marina, and an additional 65,000 square feet of meeting space. Additionally, the Village of Baytowne Wharf, a charming pedestrian village with events, shopping, dining and nightlife, is located within walking distance of Hotel Effie. Visit HotelEffie.com to learn more.

ABOUT COTTAGE RENTAL AGENCY From one-bedroom cottages to private beachfront hideaways, Cottage Rental Agency showcases the very best vacation rentals along the beachside neighborhoods of 30A. TheCottage Rental Agency Welcome Center is located in the heart of 30A, located on Quincy Circle, in Seaside, Florida. With more than 40 years providing beach vacations for families and as the leading onsite vacation rental management company in Seaside, Cottage Rental Agency has proven themselves as the most dedicated vacation rental management company in South Walton. Visit cottagerentalagency.com to learn more.

