Michigan Medicine staff getting $1,500 bonuses

By Associated Press
abc12.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Michigan Medicine, the health care arm of the University of Michigan, is giving a $1,500 bonus to each of its employees as a recognition of their work during the pandemic. The bonuses will go to roughly 29,000 employees. Michigan Medicine is anchored by a medical...

www.abc12.com
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Health
#Michigan Medicine#Medical Care#Health Care#Mich#Ap#Mott Children S Hospital#Associated Press#Southeastern Michigan#Clinics#Dr Marschall Runge#Incredible Teamwork
News Break
Health
Washtenaw County, MIchelseaupdate.com

COVID-19 Vaccination Now Available to Everyone 12 Years and Older

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Susan Ringler-Cerniglia for the information in this story.) Washtenaw County Health Department and area health care providers encourage everyone eligible for vaccination to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Vaccination is now open to everyone 12 years old and older. Vaccine is widely available locally, and...
Michigan StateDaily Telegram

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Michigan

Michigan reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 14,383 new cases. That's down 34% from the previous week's tally of 21,781 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked third among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Michigan StateDetroit News

Michigan adds 2,230 cases, 20 deaths from COVID-19

Michigan added 2,230 coronavirus cases and 20 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, including cases from Sunday. The latest figures bring Michigan's total number of cases to 869,854 and deaths to 18,627 since the virus was first detected in March 2020, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Michigan Stateabc12.com

Michigan reports continued drops in key COVID-19 statistics

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s three key COVID-19 statistics all have declined to levels from before the March and April surge. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,289 new COVID-19 illnesses on Saturday and 2,230 cases combined for Sunday and Monday. Saturday’s total of new cases ties the lowest single-day increase since March 6.
Michigan Statefox2detroit.com

West Michigan experiencing spike in fentenayl-related overdoses

DETROIT (FOX 2) - There has been a spike in fentanyl-related overdoses in two counties on the west side of the state, according to the Michigan Poison Center at Wayne State University. Cass and Van Buren counties are experiencing more overdoses related to the drug that is 100 times more...
Michigan StatePosted by
Matthew Donnellon

Independent Commission Preparing to Re-draw Michigan Districts

Michigan is in the midst of a redistricting effort. In the United States, districts are redrawn every 10 years to reflect demographic changes in the state. This time it will be different as an independent group, the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, will be redrawing the boundaries instead of the state legislature, “Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission — a group of five independents, four Republicans and four Democrats randomly selected from a pool of thousands of applicants — is constitutionally obligated to redraw the state’s Congressional, state House and state Senate political district maps based on the latest U.S. Census data and a myriad of other criteria, including communities of interest.”
Wayne, MIDetroit News

Business leaders oppose House-passed cuts to UM, Wayne St.

Lansing – Business leaders on Monday protested House-passed cuts in funding to the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor and Wayne State University, saying the research schools are key to the state’s economic competitiveness. The Republican-controlled House last week approved a higher education plan that would keep overall operations aid at roughly...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Flint Journal

Michigan reports 2,230 new coronavirus cases, 160 new deaths for Sunday and Monday, May 16-17

Michigan reported two-day totals of 2,230 new coronavirus cases and 160 new deaths for Sunday and Monday, May 16-17. The state is averaging 1,644 new cases and 55 new deaths per day over the last week, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. That’s the lowest seven-day case average since March 13 and the lowest seven-day death average since April 17.
Michigan Statewlen.com

Rep. Kahle Reacts to Changes to Michigan Mask Mandates

Adrian, MI – State Representative Bronna Kahle reacted to the announcement of the lifting of most mask mandates in the State of Michigan. Kahle talked to WLEN News about the change of course from Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s administration…. Tune into our local and state newscasts, anytime day or night, for...
Ann Arbor, MIgroundcovernews.org

Agency Spotlight: A2 Cycle of Success

The COVID-19 pandemic has been detrimental to our health. With many restaurants and hospitality services being hit hard, COVID-19 has left many people at home for the last 14 months. The pandemic left us living more on the couch eating than enjoying the splendid Michigan outdoors. Jay, at A2 Cycle of Success, wants to get us outside in the Ann Arbor area.