Merchants & Marine Bank Announces Rebrand

 5 days ago

Merchants & Marine Bank announced today that it has refreshed its branding. For more than 120 years, Merchants & Marine Bank has served the people and businesses of the Gulf Coast community with committed service and thoughtful integrity. With an eye to the future, the bank's rebrand includes a new logo, color palette, merchandising and signage that reflects the bank's core values of community, relationship, and personal service. While the bank has a new look, customers can expect the same team they know and trust. Merchants & Marine Bank will continue to advance its technology and software, offering customers quick and convenient banking.

The bank's new three-sail logo mark is a clean and simple symbol of its origin story. The sails are a graphic representation of the jibs or topsails of historical merchant ships, while the rightward movement represents Merchants & Marine Bank's push to always be forward-thinking to advance its services and improve customers' lives.

"We are proud of our coastal legacy and the resilience that it has built into both our bank and the communities we serve," said Clayton Legear, President and CEO of Merchants & Marine Bank. "We recognized the need to update our brand to carry us through another century. Our new logo and color palette reflect not only pride in our legacy, but a renewed commitment to taking our clients and the communities we serve to new heights for generations to come."

About Merchants & Marine Bank

Merchants & Marine Bank (M&M Bank), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Merchants & Marine Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: MNMB), is a full-service, state-chartered community bank with more than $700 million in total assets. Merchants & Marine Bank operates 14 full-service branch offices across the Mississippi and Alabama Gulf Coast, as well as loan and deposit production offices in Hattiesburg. The bank has a five-star, superior rating from BauerFinancial, and offers a full suite of traditional and electronic banking services for both personal and business clients. Learn more at www.mandmbank.com.

