1Ty Gibbs #54-- 2Austin Cindric220.437. 3:54 p.m., Lap 200: Ty Gibbs pulls away with the lead in the final laps following the restart for the late-race caution. This is Gibbs’ second career win in the Xfinity Series in six races. At 18 years old, Gibbs becomes the youngest winner at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He also won in the No. 54 earlier this year at the Daytona road course driving for Joe Gibbs Racing, and was able to overcome an early spin through the grass at the end of the second stage in this race.