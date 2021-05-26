Stemming From SEC Guidance Concerning Balance Sheet Treatment Of Warrants, Accelerate Acquisition Corp. Announces Receipt Of NYSE Continued Listing Standard Notice

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (AAQC) (the "Company") today announced that it received a formal notice of non-compliance on May 25, 2021 from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") relating to the Company's failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q").

On April 12, 2021, the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") issued "Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies ("SPACs")," clarifying the accounting guidance for warrants with terms that are common for SPACs (the "Statement"). The immediacy of the effective date of the new guidance set forth in the Statement has resulted in a significant number of SPACs re-evaluating the accounting treatment for their warrants with their professional advisors, including auditors and other advisors responsible for assisting SPACs in the preparation of financial statements. This, in turn, resulted in the Company's delay in preparing and finalizing its financial statements as of and for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and filing its Form 10-Q with the SEC by the prescribed deadline. Since receiving the non-compliance notice, the Company has filed its Form 10-Q with the SEC on May 26, 2021 and is in compliance with all other NYSE continued listing requirements.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "outlook," "guidance" or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause future events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are outside of the Company's control. These factors include, but are not limited to, a variety of risk factors affecting the Company's business and prospects, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Prospectus filed with the SEC on March 18, 2021 and subsequent reports filed with the SEC, as amended from time to time. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210526006080/en/