newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

WFTS' 'The Price Of Protection' Investigation Wins The American Legion's Top Broadcast Honor

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

CINCINNATI, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WFTS, the Tampa-based ABC station owned by The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) - Get Report, has won the top broadcast honor in The American Legion's Fourth Estate Awards for its 2020 investigative series " The Price of Protection: Problems with Court-Ordered Guardianship."

Over the course of seven years, the ABC Action News I-team investigation examined problems with many of Florida's court-ordered guardians who victimize vulnerable seniors while profiting from their care. Their reporting, which culminated in the multi-episode broadcast series "The Price of Protection," has resulted in vast changes in the system, including shakeups in state agency leadership and reforms passed by the state's legislature to protect vulnerable seniors.

"With their commitment to holding the powerful accountable and giving voice to the voiceless, Scripps' local television stations take their roles as part of the Fourth Estate very seriously," said Local Media President Brian Lawlor. "The ABC Action News I-team investigation into abuses in the guardianship process is a powerful example of the vital role local journalists play in our communities across the country. We are incredibly proud of this series and the team of journalists who dedicated themselves to bringing abuses of power to light."

The Fourth Estate Award has been presented annually by The American Legion since 1958 for outstanding achievement in the field of journalism. Nominations in 2021 were considered in three categories: broadcast, print and online media. They were selected by the organization's Media & Communications Commission earlier this month and announced Monday, May 24.

"The American Legion has always respected the important role of a free press," said James W. "Bill" Oxford, national commander of The American Legion, in a press release. "The American Legion would not be nearly as effective without media coverage of our positions and programs on the national and community level. The Fourth Estate Awards represent the best of the best. These award winners are being recognized for outstanding works of journalism that not only stand far above normal media reporting, but have also resulted in outcomes that have positively impacted the lives of people and issues."

View the full list of winners at https://www.legion.org.

About Scripps The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) - Get Report is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As the nation's fourth-largest local TV broadcaster, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, Laff and Court TV Mystery. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wfts-the-price-of-protection-investigation-wins-the-american-legions-top-broadcast-honor-301300227.html

SOURCE The E.W. Scripps Company

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
274
Followers
18K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#National Awards#National Television#Broadcast Television#Wfts#The E W Scripps Company#Ssp#The American Legion#Fourth Estate Awards#Local Media#The Fourth Estate Award#Scripps Networks#Court Tv Mystery#Nominations#National Commander#Outstanding Achievement#Tampa#Winners#Cincinnati#Media Coverage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Journalism
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Lincoln City, ORThe News Guard

Lincoln City Outlets is ‘Honoring the Brave’ in a new partnership with the American Legion Auxiliary

Lincoln City Outlets has developed a new partnership with the American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) to raise money for veterans, active-duty military, and their. families over Memorial Day Weekend as a part of National Poppy Day. The new program called “Honoring the Brave” will be held at Lincoln City Outlets and five other US Outlet Centers from Thursday, May 27 through Monday, May 31, 2021. We encourage shoppers and visitors to make a donation to the ALA to receive a discount at participating retailers.
Educationponcaschool.org

Jackson American Legion Americanism Essay Awards

Americanism Essay recognition awards were given to students in grades 3-6 at Ponca Public School on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, by Jane Dillon, president of the Jackson American Legion Ladies’ Auxiliary and Russ Rasmussen, Jackson American Legion Commander. Students in third through sixth grade were invited by the Jackson American...
Rosburg, WAchinookobserver.com

Leadership change announced for American Legion Post 0111

ROSBURG — The annual Post election of officers for the Legion and the Legion Auxiliary took place on May 10. After 10 years as commander of Post 0111, Vietnam veteran Ken Elliott (USN) stepped down and was replaced by his son, Matt Elliott, a retired Navy petty officer and Gulf War veteran.
Halethorpe, MDfoxbaltimore.com

American Legion Vaccinates Veterans In Halethorpe

BALTIMORE (WBFF) - On Sunday, the American Legion provided COVID Vaccines to veterans, post members and the community. A follow-up date of June 13 from noon to 4:00 PM will be available for the second shot. This is the first American Legion in the state of Maryland to help fight...
Aerospace & Defensemidkansasonline.com

Veterans Story Night tonight at American Legion

A reminder, the monthly Veterans Story Night is scheduled for 7:00 tonight at the American Legion Post 24, 401 N. Kansas. Three military veterans will share their stories. Friends, family and the public are invited. Mark Casebeer and Bob Cox will reminisce about their time in the US Army. Don Sawyer will discuss his career in the Air Force.
Florida Statetopfeatured.com

Tech industry sues Florida over new anti-censorship social media law

Fox News contributor Byron York weighs in on Big Tech censorship on ‘The Evening Edit’. Watch more Fox Business Video: https://video.foxbusiness.com. Watch Fox Business Network Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/. FOX Business Network (FBN) is a financial news channel delivering real-time information across all platforms that impact both Main Street and Wall Street....
Economytalkingbiznews.com

Senior editor Oster is departing Adweek

Erik Oster, a senior editor, agencies at Adweek, is leaving the publication on June 1. He had recently been promoted to the new position. Previously, he held the post of senior staff writer. Oster has been with Adweek for 5 years, joining as a staff writer. “More to come when...
Advocacyalaturkanews.com

The Honor Project ensures our nation’s fallen heroes are not forgotten

Last year we introduced you to a Proud American named Emily Domenech, who used her smartphone and patriotic spirit to bring the headstones of our heroes to their friends and family on Memorial Day, when COVID-19 restrictions prevented them from visiting Arlington National Cemetery in person. This year, Emily has teamed up with Ryan Manion of the Travis Manion Foundation for a collaboration called “The Honor Project.” Emily and Ryan join the podcast to share more information about this special project, including how you can get involved. Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vaBUvAS.
Motorsportsalaturkanews.com

Helio Castroneves wins Indy 500 for record-tying fourth time

Written off as too old to race full-time, too old for a fourth Indianapolis 500 win, Helio Castroneves at long last joined that exclusive club in a popular victory for the old guys. CBSN's Lana Zak reports. CBSN is CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news service featuring live, anchored coverage available for free across all platforms. Launched in November 2014, the service is a premier destination for breaking news and original storytelling from the deep bench of CBS News correspondents and reporters. CBSN features the top stories of the day as well as deep dives into key issues facing the nation and the world. CBSN has also expanded to launch local news streaming services in major markets across the country. CBSN is currently available on CBSNews.com and the CBS News app across more than 20 platforms, as well as the Paramount+ subscription service. Subscribe to the CBS News YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/cbsnews​
Indianapolis, INcbs4indy.com

Indy’s own Children’s Museum wins top honors in national poll

INDIANAPOLIS — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is at the top of its class in a new USA Today/10 Best poll for the country’s favorite children’s museum. After votes from across the country were counted, the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis was number 1 on a list of the country’s top ten museums for kids.
Tulsa, OKalaturkanews.com

Tulsa marks 100 years since race massacre as Black leaders demand reparations

Tulsa, Oklahoma is marking 100 years since the horrific race massacre of 1921 — one of the worst displays of racist violence in American history. Now, the city's Black community leaders are looking to turn a new chapter. Danya Bacchus joins CBSN from Tulsa with a closer look. CBSN is CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news service featuring live, anchored coverage available for free across all platforms. Launched in November 2014, the service is a premier destination for breaking news and original storytelling from the deep bench of CBS News correspondents and reporters. CBSN features the top stories of the day as well as deep dives into key issues facing the nation and the world. CBSN has also expanded to launch local news streaming services in major markets across the country. CBSN is currently available on CBSNews.com and the CBS News app across more than 20 platforms, as well as the Paramount+ subscription service. Subscribe to the CBS News YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/cbsnews​
Minoritiestheblackwallsttimes.com

Legacy Fest panel highlights importance of Black-owned media

During two back-to-back discussions hosted by The Black Wall Street Legacy Fest on Friday, panelists talked about the Black experience working in the media and how the Black community could take control of the narrative in public and private spaces. The lively discussion featured heavy hitters from Tulsa’s Black community...
Tulsa, OKnexttv.com

TV Shines Light on 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre with Slate of Documentaries

TV networks will recognize the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre with several documentaries that reflect on one of the worst incidents of racial violence in American history. Cable and broadcast networks such as CNN, History, National Geographic and PBS will debut over the next few weeks documentaries and...
Washington Statenewscaststudio.com

ABC News Washington

Fabrication Allsorts Inc. Updated Washington, D.C., studio for ABC News which went on-air in May 2021. A desk design similar to the one used in New York was added to the studio along with a re-arrangement of existing set pieces. The studio is primarily used by Sunday political show “This...
Washington, DCFOXBusiness

Rolling to Remember in Washington, DC

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.