Lil Nas X has shared his brand new single, “SUN GOES DOWN.”. Clocking in at under three minutes, the track features production from Roy Lenzo, Omer Fedi and Take a Daytrip and shows the much calmer side of Lil Nas X. It begins with the artist softly singing over muffled guitar, and he moves into the first verse and continues to melodically touch on his own insecurities and self-forgiveness, utilizing the song as a way to reach out to his listeners who are in the same position he once was.