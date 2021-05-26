Alnylam To Webcast Presentations At Upcoming June Investor Conferences

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that management will present company overviews at the following conferences which are being held virtually:

Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 2:30 pm ET

Bernstein 37 th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 9:00 am ET

Goldman Sachs 42 nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 10:30 am ET

44 th Nasdaq Investor Conference on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 10:00 am ET

A live audio webcast of each presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website at www.alnylam.com/events. A replay will be available on the Alnylam website within 48 hours after each event.

About Alnylam

Alnylam (Nasdaq: ALNY) is leading the translation of RNA interference (RNAi) into a whole new class of innovative medicines with the potential to transform the lives of people afflicted with rare genetic, cardio-metabolic, hepatic infectious, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases. Based on Nobel Prize-winning science, RNAi therapeutics represent a powerful, clinically validated approach for the treatment of a wide range of severe and debilitating diseases. Founded in 2002, Alnylam is delivering on a bold vision to turn scientific possibility into reality, with a robust RNAi therapeutics platform. Alnylam's commercial RNAi therapeutic products are ONPATTRO ® (patisiran), GIVLAARI ® (givosiran), OXLUMO ® (lumasiran), and Leqvio ® (inclisiran) being developed and commercialized by Alnylam's partner Novartis. Alnylam has a deep pipeline of investigational medicines, including six product candidates that are in late-stage development. Alnylam is executing on its "Alnylam P 5x25" strategy to deliver transformative medicines in both rare and common diseases benefiting patients around the world through sustainable innovation and exceptional financial performance, resulting in a leading biotech profile. Alnylam is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information about our people, science and pipeline, please visit www.alnylam.com and engage with us on Twitter at @Alnylam, on LinkedIn, or on Instagram.

