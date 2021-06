Understanding the world around us is the goal we want all our children to achieve. We want them to understand and explain what they see, hear and read. It should be really simple. You see it, you talk about it and you can write about it when you’re older. For some reason, it just doesn’t work that way for everyone. Problem-solving is a natural ability humans can accomplish. Yet, many people need a little nurturing to become a master at the skill of understanding (comprehending) and problem-solving (vocal, written or demonstration).