First patient treated with antibodies cocktail discharged

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 26 (ANI): An 84-year-old man from Haryana with multiple co-morbidities was discharged from Medanta hospital after getting the jap of monoclonal antibody cocktail. He has become the first person in India to be administered the COVID drug cocktail, which came into the limelight after it was administered to former US President Donald Trump when he tested positive for the virus last year.