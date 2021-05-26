A$AP Rocky & Kanye West's "Jukebox Joints" Was One Of The Most Insane Moments On "AT.LONG.LAST.A$AP"
Despite his tenure in Hip-Hop, A$AP Rocky has one of the more concise discographies of his contemporaries. His debut studio album LONG.LIVE.A$AP arrived to critical acclaim and commercial success in 2013, and as we inch closer and closer to the 10-year anniversary of his seminal album, A$AP fans have only gotten two more albums, 2015's AT.LONG.LAST.A$AP and 2018's TESTING, from the Harlem rapper. Still, Rocky's sophomore album remains the pinnacle of his catalog.www.hotnewhiphop.com