newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

A$AP Rocky & Kanye West's "Jukebox Joints" Was One Of The Most Insane Moments On "AT.LONG.LAST.A$AP"

By Joshua Robinson
hotnewhiphop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite his tenure in Hip-Hop, A$AP Rocky has one of the more concise discographies of his contemporaries. His debut studio album LONG.LIVE.A$AP arrived to critical acclaim and commercial success in 2013, and as we inch closer and closer to the 10-year anniversary of his seminal album, A$AP fans have only gotten two more albums, 2015's AT.LONG.LAST.A$AP and 2018's TESTING, from the Harlem rapper. Still, Rocky's sophomore album remains the pinnacle of his catalog.

www.hotnewhiphop.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Studio Album#Debut Album#Rap Music#Song Lyrics#Ap Rocky Kanye West#Gats#A Ap Fans#Jukebox Joints#Moments#Rapper#Hip Hop#Quotable Lyrics#Featuring Joe Fox#Yeah#Harlem#Guest Appearances
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
GQMagazine

A$AP Rocky Reviews His Best & Worst Looks

For anybody, looking back at your fashion choices from the past can be an uncomfortable, but nostalgic experience. A$AP Rocky's personal style has gone through many stages of evolution since the start of his career. From his Pyrex Vision days (now Off-White) to his Dior outfits, A$AP Rocky reviews his most iconic looks from 2012 to 2019.
Celebritiesfoxwilmington.com

A$AP Rocky says Rihanna is ‘the one’: ‘The love of my life’

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are the real deal. The 32-year-old rapper — born Rakim Athelaston Mayers — gushed that the 33-year-old Fenty maven is “the one” for him in his cover story for GQ’s June/July 2021 issue. “The love of my life. My lady,” he said. While the timeline of...
Celebritiesenergy941.com

Tyler The Creator Clowns A$AP Rocky’s GQ Photos

A$AP Rocky is heavily promoting his photos and article in GQ magazine. In the article, he professes his love for Rihanna and shows off his body. Tyler, the Creator and A$AP Rocky have notoriously gone back and forth in the past joking around and clowning each other. So no alarms...
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

A$AP Rocky Recruited Morrissey for Upcoming ‘All Smiles’ Album

In a new interview with GQ, A$AP Rocky opened up about his long-anticipated fourth studio album All Smiles, revealing Morrissey and Rihanna’s involvement with the LP. “Anything you need him to do, he show up and do,” Rocky said of former Smiths singer’s involvement with his upcoming album. Morrissey reportedly contributed writing, production and vocals to the project, though it is not confirmed yet how big his presence will be on the as-yet-unheard album.
Designers & Collectionsfemalefirst.co.uk

A$AP Rocky's fashion label plans

A$AP Rocky is considering starting his own fashion label but doesn't want to put a collection out just for the "sake of accumulating capital". A$AP Rocky is considering starting his own fashion label. The rapper hasn't ruled out the possibility of becoming a fashion mogul like his girlfriend Rihanna but...
Beauty & FashionA.V. Club

A$AP Rocky's newest music collaborator is... Morrissey

In the music world, rapper Rakim Mayers, better known as A$AP Rocky, has worked with the likes of Moby, Tyler, The Creator, Florence Welch and FKA Twigs. Now, he’s found himself a new musical partner in the king of controversy and Sylvia Plathian lyricism, Morrissey. In a recent GQ interview,...
Celebritiesmixmag.net

Morrissey features on A$AP Rocky’s new album

A$AP Rocky, speaking to GQ, has revealed a number of new details about his upcoming album, including that surprising fact that it features former The Smiths frontman Morrissey. ‘All Smiles’, the provisional name for the project, is the follow up to 2018’s ‘TESTING”. The rapper spoke about working with Rihanna...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Morrissey is “writing, producing, and contributing vocals” to A$AP Rocky’s new album

A$AP Rocky is GQ's latest cover star, and in the accompanying article he talks about his incarceration in Sweden, his relationship with Rihanna, the new music he's been working on, and more. He also says that his upcoming album, All Smiles, will feature Morrissey. Rocky had been hoping to work with the former Smiths frontman for years, though it's coming to fruition at time where Morrissey does not exactly have much goodwill in the public eye. Rocky told GQ that he's a "huge fan," and that Morrissey has been "writing, producing, and contributing vocals" to the album. "Anything you need him to do, he show up and do," Rocky said.
CelebritiesBBC

A$AP Rocky confirms he is dating Rihanna

US rapper A$AP Rocky has announced that he is in a relationship with singer Rihanna. The rapper described her as "the love of my life" in an interview with GQ. Rumours over whether the stars were dating began as early as 2013, when the rapper supported Rihanna on her Diamonds World Tour.
Musichotspotatl.com

Andre 3000: 8 Guest Verses That Prove He’s The GOAT

Although you’re more likely to catch Andre 3000 playing a wooden flute outside Starbucks than in a studio nowadays, make no mistake: He remains one of the most skilled lyricists in Hip-Hop. Stacks appeared on the Goodie Mob track “No Cigar” in late 2020 and he hasn’t lost a step.
MusicPosted by
The Independent

A$AP Rocky talks about how Rihanna is the ‘love’ of his life, new music, and Trump’s involvement in his Sweden arrest

American rapper Rakim Athelaston Mayers, popularly known as A$AP Rocky, has said his partner Rihanna — the “love of his life” — has influenced his new album. In an interview with Samuel Hine of GQ Magazine, the 32-year-old “Praise the Lord” rapper also highlighted his views over former president Donald Trump’s participation in his arrest in Sweden in 2019. When asked what’s it like to be in a relationship, he said: “So much better when you got the One. She (Rihanna) amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.”“I think when you know, you know. She’s the...
Beauty & FashionHighsnobiety

A$AP Rocky Reveals Dream Collaboration: Read More

Of the many revelations dished by A$AP Rocky in his recent GQ interview, perhaps the juiciest revelations are about his hush-hush relationship with Rihanna. "She's the One," he gushed. "The love of my life." And though it's rare indeed to hear the Testing rapper open up about his relationship, Rocky delved even deeper into the origins of his second love: fashion.
Music985theriver.com

Listen to Bono sing with late rapper DMX on new song, “Skyscrapers”

In February, legendary rapper DMX said that U2‘s Bono would appear on his upcoming album, on a song called “Skyscrapers.” The gruff-voiced, chart-topping rapper passed away in April but you can hear their collaboration now on his posthumous album, Exodus, out today. According GQ, the song, called “Skyscrapers,” has apparently...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

You’re Going to Want to Read What A$AP Rocky Has to Say About "The One" Rihanna

Watch: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky: Details on New York City Date Night. When it comes to Rihanna, A$AP Rocky is a man of few words—but they're all the right ones!. than a year of romance speculation—including a joint Christmas trip to Rihanna's native Barbados—the 32-year-old rapper confirmed he and RiRi are very much a couple. Or, as he referred to her in a new GQ interview, "the love of my life."
CelebritiesPopculture

A$AP Rocky Finally Speaks out on Rihanna Romance Rumors

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are officially an item! Following years of rumors that they were more than just friends, the "Wild for the Night" rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, confirmed his relationship status for GQ's June/July 2021 cover story, revealing that he and Rihanna are dating. Confirming their...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

A$AP Rocky officially announces relationship with ‘love of my life’ Rihanna

A$AP Rocky has officially announced he’s in a relationship with Rihanna, describing her as “the love of my life”.The pair – who are longtime friends – have been rumoured to be dating since January 2020, with a source claiming they were together in December.In a new interview with GQ, the rapper – whose real name is Rakim Mayers – opened up about his relationship with the “Umbrella” singer and Fenty cosmetics brand owner, whom he called “my lady”. He added: “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the one.”The...