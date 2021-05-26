newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

ExxonMobil Announces Preliminary Results In Election Of Directors

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

ExxonMobil said today that based on preliminary vote estimates by its proxy solicitor, shareholders have elected eight of ExxonMobil nominees to the board of directors and two of Engine No. 1 nominees. Vote results for five nominees were too close to call.

"We welcome all of our new directors and look forward to working with them constructively and collectively on behalf of all shareholders," said Darren Woods, chairman and chief executive officer.

"We've been actively engaging with shareholders and received positive feedback and support, particularly for our announcements relating to low-carbon solutions and progress in efforts to reduce costs and improve earnings. We heard from shareholders today about their desire to further these efforts, and we are well positioned to respond."

ExxonMobil has developed a portfolio of investment opportunities in high-return, low cost-of-supply projects. The company has also significantly reduced emissions and set clear plans for further reductions to 2025, consistent with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Re-elected ExxonMobil directors were Woods, Michael Angelakis, Susan Avery, Angela Braly, Ursula Burns, Kenneth Frazier, Joseph Hooley and Jeffrey Ubben. Elected from Engine No. 1's nominees were Gregory Goff and Kaisa Hietala.

The outcome was not yet determined for ExxonMobil director candidates Steven Kandarian, Douglas Oberhelman, Samuel Palmisano and Wan Zulkiflee, and for Engine No. 1 candidate Alexander Karsner. A fourth Engine No. 1 candidate, Anders Runevad, was not elected.

The board will reconsider two shareholder proposals that received majority shareholder approval, which include Item No. 9, calling for a report on lobbying, and Item No. 10, requesting a report on climate lobbying.

The preliminary vote count is subject to certification by the Independent Inspector of Elections. Additional information regarding the results of the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be available in a current report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and on ExxonMobil's investor website https://corporate.exxonmobil.com/Investors/Investor-relations.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil, one of the largest publicly traded international energy companies, uses technology and innovation to help meet the world's growing energy needs. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading inventory of resources, is one of the largest refiners and marketers of petroleum products, and its chemical company is one of the largest in the world. To learn more, visit exxonmobil.com and the Energy Factor.

Cautionary Statement

The estimated preliminary vote results set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements. These estimates have been prepared by our proxy solicitor based on their work performed in connection with the annual meeting. These results are preliminary estimates only and are subject to change based on the certification of the voting results by the independent inspector of elections.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210526006050/en/

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
274
Followers
18K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenneth Frazier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exxonmobil#Board Of Elections#Chief Investment Officer#Earnings Estimates#The Paris Agreement#Item No#Exxonmobil Exxonmobil#The Energy Factor#Businesswire Com#Exxonmobil Nominees#Preliminary Estimates#Shareholders#Company#Petroleum Products#Chief Executive Officer#Investment Opportunities#Climate Lobbying#Reductions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
U.S. SEC
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Denarius Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

TORONTO, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denarius Silver Corp. ("Denarius" or "the Company") (TSXV: DSLV) announced today that it has filed its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the three months ended March 31, 2021. These documents can be found on its website at www.denariussilver.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . All financial figures contained herein are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Lummus Announces Cooperation With Synthos For Development Of Biobutadiene Technology

HOUSTON, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology today announced that its Green Circle business and Synthos have started collaborating to commercialize Synthos' biobutadiene technology. The first step of the commercialization program includes the development of a feasibility study for a biobutadiene plant with a production capacity of 20,000 tons per year, which will form the basis for an investment decision.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Pivotree Announces Three New Nominees For Election To The Board Of Directors

Former CIO to large retailers, a Constellation Software Company CFO, and former Accenture Canada President to stand for election. TORONTO, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) (" Pivotree" or the " Company"), today announced its Board of Directors ("Board") has nominated three new directors, Ashlee Aldridge, Brian Beattie and William (Bill) Morris who will stand for election, along with current members standing for re-election William Di Nardo, Vernon Lobo, Bryan O'Neil, Scott Bryan and Richard Powers, at this year's annual and special meeting of shareholders ("AGM") to be held on June 30, 2021. If all are elected, Pivotree's Board will comprise eight directors, six of which will be independent.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

ExxonMobil (XOM) Announces Preliminary Results in Election of Directors

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) said today that based on preliminary vote estimates by its proxy solicitor, shareholders have elected eight of ExxonMobil nominees to the board of directors and two of Engine No. 1 nominees. Vote results for five nominees were too close to call.
Businesscalstrs.com

Statement on CalSTRS-backed directors joining ExxonMobil board

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (May 26, 2021) – CalSTRS issued the following statement today regarding the voting results at ExxonMobil’s Annual Shareholder Meeting in which at least two directors nominated by Engine No. 1 and supported by CalSTRS from the beginning were elected by shareholders to the ExxonMobil board:. We called...
Energy Industrycaelusgreenroom.com

In Stunning Vote, Shareholders Elect Two New Directors Put Forth by Shareholders at ExxonMobil, Seeking Climate Expertise and Action

Chevron shareholders reach majority vote for a proposal calling for Scope 3 emissions reduction targets. In a dramatic shake up signaling an accelerating transition away from a fossil fuel economy, a majority of ExxonMobil shareholders voted to replace two of the oil major’s board of directors with an alternative slate of candidates experienced in clean energy and energy transitions.
BusinessBusiness Insider

EcoSynthetix Announces Changes to Board of Directors

BURLINGTON, ON, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSX: ECO) ("EcoSynthetix" or the "Company"), a renewable chemicals company that produces a portfolio of commercially proven bio-based products, today announced that Mr. Martin Hubbes has stepped down from the Board of Directors of the Company effective May 25, 2021. "On...
Energy Industryzenger.news

Boardroom Brawl: ExxonMobil Faces Proxy Fight Over Directors’ Slate

A group of activist investors pressing for a greater focus on climate change by ExxonMobil are getting a big boost, as several investment firms recently endorsed new outside board candidates who promise to accelerate the oil giant’s transition to a low-carbon business model, setting up a fight over the board’s future makeup.
EconomyBusiness Insider

GoldMining Announces Voting Results

VANCOUVER, BC, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ - GoldMining Inc. (the "Company" or "GoldMining") (TSX: GOLD) (NYSE: GLDG) is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting held on May 20, 2021 (the "Meeting"), all nominees listed in its management information circular dated April 2, 2021 were elected as directors of the Company.
Financial ReportsSentinel

Board of Directors announces dividend

Scott E. Fritz, President and CEO announced that on May 11, 2021, the Board of Directors of the First Community Financial Corporation, the parent company of Pennian Bank, declared a quarterly regular cash dividend of $0.14 per share. The cash dividends will be paid on June 25, 2021 to shareholders of record June 18, 2021.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

PetroTal Announces Q1 2021 Financial and Operating Results

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PetroTal secures liquidity, improves risk management position, and advances offtake optionality prior to executing an operationally focused and pivotal development plan. Calgary, Alberta and Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2021) -...
Businessaustinnews.net

Experion Reports on AGM Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2021 / Experion Holdings Ltd. (the 'Company' or 'Experion') (TSXV:EXP)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRANKFURT:MB31) is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of the shareholders held by way of live virtual webcast on May 26, 2021 (the 'Meeting'). All of the matters...
Economycollisionweek.com

Robert Espey Elected to Boyd Group Board of Directors

The Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE: BYD) announced the election of Robert Espey to its Board of Directors at its Annual Meeting and Special Meeting held on Wednesday, May 12. Espey was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer in 2011 of Parkland Corporation and has successfully led the evolution of Parkland from a regional independent into an international marketer of fuel, petroleum and convenience products. Espey has overseen a number of transformative acquisitions, including of Chevron Canada’s downstream fuel business, the Ultramar business from CST brands, the expansion of Parkland into the U.S., and in January 2019 the addition of.
Encinitas, CAnorthcoastcurrent.com

Encinitas-based biotech Ventyx announces new CFO

Encinitas-based Ventyx Biosciences Inc. recently named a former Credit Suisse executive as its chief financial officer. The hiring of Dr. Martin D. Auster was announced May 4. Ventyx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company involved in the treatment inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. “We are extremely pleased to welcome Marty to...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

IGNITE Files Q1 2021 Financial Statements And MD&A

IGNITE International Brands, Ltd. (CSE:BILZ, OTCQX: BILZF) (" IGNITE" or the " Company"), a global consumer packaged goods brand, today announced the filing of its financial statements, MD&A, and accompanying certificates for its fiscal Q1 2021 filings (collectively, the "Q1 2021 Filings"). The Q1 2021 Filings have been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval and may be viewed by shareholders and interested parties under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.