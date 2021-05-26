newsbreak-logo
Merus To Participate In A Fireside Chat At The Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics ® and Triclonics ®), today announced that Bill Lundberg, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Merus, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 2 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors page of the Company's website. An archived presentation will be available on the Merus website for a limited time.

About Merus Merus is a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics ® . Multiclonics ® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus' website and twitter.

Investor and Media Inquiries:

Kathleen FarrenMerus N.V.Communications Specialist617-230-4165 k.farren@merus.nl

