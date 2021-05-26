Jazz Cartier & Buddy Connect On "Two Of 'Em"
Toronto's Jazz Cartier has some big things on the way following what felt like a break between his last studio album and now. The rapper's offered a few singles in recent times as he builds up the anticipation for his follow-up to 2018's Fleurever. He dropped off a new single with Cousin Stizz, "Nothin 2 Me" in March, and now he's back with a brand new track alongside Buddy titled, "Two Of 'Em." The Toronto rapper and the Compton MC tackle eerie, spacey production with boastful bars.www.hotnewhiphop.com