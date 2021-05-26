newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Jazz Cartier & Buddy Connect On "Two Of 'Em"

By Aron A.
hotnewhiphop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToronto's Jazz Cartier has some big things on the way following what felt like a break between his last studio album and now. The rapper's offered a few singles in recent times as he builds up the anticipation for his follow-up to 2018's Fleurever. He dropped off a new single with Cousin Stizz, "Nothin 2 Me" in March, and now he's back with a brand new track alongside Buddy titled, "Two Of 'Em." The Toronto rapper and the Compton MC tackle eerie, spacey production with boastful bars.

www.hotnewhiphop.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cousin Stizz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#Rapping#Fuck#Go Around#Jazz Music#New Music#Studio Album#Song Lyrics#Jazz Cartier Buddy#Fun#Quotable Lyrics#Brand#Boastful Bars#Toronto#Bussin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicNo Treble

Supermane: An Interview with MonoNeon

Dywane “MonoNeon” Thomas has been pumping out new music for years, not to mention all the amazing clips he makes for Instagram. Although he has quite a catalog to dig through, his latest full-length album, Supermane, is undoubtedly one of his best. The eight-song collection covers a lot of ground stylistically while retaining cohesiveness.
MusicHipHopDX.com

New Music Friday - New Singles From Eminem, Earthgang, Cochise + $NOT, Blxst + More

Friday has come around yet again, and that means we are back with another rundown of the best tracks to drop over the past week. This New Music Friday is proving to be particularly loaded with singles from the biggest names in Hip Hop. To start, Coi Leray jumped on the remix to Earthgang and Wale’s “Options,” while YSL’s Lil Gotit and Gunna released “Work Out.”
Musickiss951.com

Producer Nicole’s Friday 5 | NEW MUSIC

4. PnB Rock ft. Swae Lee & Pink Sweat$ – Forever Never. PnB Rock - Forever Never (feat. Swae Lee & Pink Sweat$) [Official Music Video]. PnB Rock - Forever Never (feat. Swae Lee & Pink Sweat$)Stream/Download: https://pnbrock.lnk.to/ForeverNeverLabel: Atlantic Records / New Lane Ent Video Commi... 3. Sam Feldt ft....
TennisPosted by
defpen

New Music: Eminem – Killer (Featuring Jack Harlow & Cordae)

In recent years, Eminem has had no problems reaching out to younger artists. His last two projects featured the likes of Jessie Reyez, Young M.A., Joyner Lucas and Logic. This week, he’s tapped in with two of the most successful young artists out today, Jack Harlow and Cordae. Harlow has...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Eminem & Jazz Cartier Take Over This Week's "Fire Emoji" Playlist

Weeks after massive album releases from artists such as J. Cole, Nicki Minaj, Kodak Black, and more, the dust has finally settled. This week, the main attraction was undoubtedly DMX's final album Exodus, which was posthumously released on Friday and executive produced by Swizz Beatz. Apart from X's swan song, there was still plenty of heat that came in the form of singles, with exciting new drops from Eminem, Jazz Cartier, Lil Gotit, and more.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Juice WRLD Poured His Heart Out On "734"

Throughout Juice WRLD's career, it was very apparent that he had a knack for writing hits and coming through with some incredible hooks. There have been a plethora of unreleased Juice tracks to make their way to the internet over the years, and "734" was one of them. In fact, you can go online right now and find a 15-minute version of the song. Now, however, the song has been officially released thanks to the anniversary edition of Juice's iconic project Goodbye & Good Riddance.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Farruko Enlists CJ For Bilingual Banger "Love 66"

Puerto Rican superstar singer Farruko has been a staple of Latin music for the last decade and he has collaborated with some of the biggest artists in the world. He knows how to craft a hook and for the most part, his songs sound like anthems that can fill stadiums while also getting tons of plays at parties. With his latest single, Farruko has teamed up with Brooklyn artist CJ for a song that merges drill and Latin music.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

LEE AARON Releases Music Video For New Single 'Cmon'

Award-winning Canadian vocalist Lee Aaron has released a music video for her new song "Cmon". The track is the first single taken from her forthcoming studio album "Radio On!", which is now set for international release on July 23 via Metalville Records. The video was authored and edited by the...
CelebritiesHOT 97

Drake Trolls Moneybagg Yo Online

Moneybagg Yo was not here for Music Choice letting fans know what his real name is. While Moneybagg’s hit single, “Time Today” was playing the music service let fans know a fun fact about the Memphis rapper. “Did you know? Moneybagg Yo’s real name is Demario Dewayne White Jr.,” wrote Music Choice on the side of the screen. “Police as hell… what the f*ck wrong with y’all, Music Choice? Appreciate the love but damn! Talking about, did y’all know his real name?”
MusicNME

Eminem recruits Jack Harlow and Cordae for ‘Killer’ remix

Eminem has shared a new remix of his track ‘Killer’, recruiting Jack Harlow and Cordae for respective verses. The original version of the song appeared on ‘Music to Be Murdered By – Side B’, the expanded deluxe edition of last year’s ‘Music to Be Murdered By’. Listen to the ‘Killer’...
MusicKTVB

New Music Releases May 27: DMX, Bad Bunny, Juice WRLD, Big Freedia and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Nearly two months after his death, DMX's eighth studio album, Exodus, was released posthumously, with the help of longtime friend and producer Swizz Beatz. "My brother X was one of the most pure and rare souls I’ve ever met. He lived his life dedicated to his family and music," Beatz shared on Instagram earlier this month while announcing the new project. "Most of all, he was generous with his giving and loved his fans beyond measure. This album, X couldn’t wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally."
MusicPosted by
defpen

New Music: EarthGang & Wale – Options Remix (Featuring Coi Leray)

Dreamville is gearing up for a major run this summer. Not long ago, J. Cole topped the charts with his sixth studio album, The Off-Season. Meanwhile, Ari Lennox has been spotted in the studio with a number of iconic artists and J.I.D has delivered collaborations with Denzel Curry and Ludacris recently. Adding to the Dreamville movement, EarthGang recently dropped a freestyle of the “Lemon Pepper” beat from Drake and a new single called “Aretha.” Now, they’re reuniting with Wale to add a little spice to their “Options” single from last year.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

"F9" Soundtrack Features Pop Smoke, Offset, King Von & More

With the ninth chapter of The Fast And The Furious saga receiving praise as the summer's first blockbuster, Complex has come through to share a first look at the tracklist of the official soundtrack. Set to drop on June 17th, the project features an absolutely stacked lineup of hip-hop talent, including a few posthumous appearances from Pop Smoke and King Von.
MusicPosted by
Page Six

DMX’s eldest son signed off on the rapper’s posthumous album

Swizz Beatz asked DMX’s family to sign off on the rapper’s posthumous album, Page Six is told. The super-producer — who announced this week that an album he produced with the late star is dropping later this month — says he played the tracks for the rapper’s eldest son for approval, a source tells us.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Is Tripping Out Over Jay-Z's Bars On "Sorry Not Sorry"

At long last, DJ Khaled's 12th studio album Khaled Khaled is finally here. Arguably the biggest album to drop this week, Khaled's latest full-length is a 14-track effort that boasts guest appearances from some of the music industry's most popular artists, including Drake, Cardi B, Roddy Ricch, Rick Ross, Lil Durk, 21 Savage, Justin Timberlake, and even the ever-elusive Beyoncé.
Musicpbs.org

Buddy Guy’s Grammys

(guitar twanging) - Then he does... (guitar twanging) Then he does the whole (indistinct) King, like, been doing it. (guitar twanging) (guitar twanging) ♪ Oh, you're damn right, I've got the blues ♪ ♪ From my head, down, down to my shoes ♪ ♪ Damn right, damn right, damn right, damn right, damn right ♪ ♪ Damn right, I've got the blues ♪ ♪ You know, I can't win ♪ Cause I don't have a thing to lose ♪ ♪ Look it here ♪ Make it so funky they can smell it ♪ - I won a Grammy for 'Damn Right, I've Got The Blues'. Which is my first one.
Apparelnuevoculture.com

Shopping at Cartier With Millennial Watch Connoisseur Brynn Wallner

Welcome to Shopping with Friends: a Vogue series in which we sift through a fashion lover’s favorite store. Brynn Wallner of @dimepiece.co is the millennial watch connoisseur. The blonde 31-year-old is known in downtown circles for the ability to lightly parody a ditzy life of iced matchas and Brandy Melville shopping sprees while also being the smartest voice on luxury timepieces for women. Her account and website are a delicious dive into the sometimes intimidating world of watches. Of course, there’s plenty of inspo photos: A ’90s-era Tyra Banks backstage at a fashion show wearing a Swatch and designer Rei Kawakubo flashing a steel Rolex. On her website, she breaks down how to buy a watch, the technical parts of one, and interviews women who have bought their first watch (a series called First Dimers).