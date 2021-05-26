Sonic the Hedgehog Voice Actor Roger Craig Smith Returning to the Role
Sega has a big Sonic the Hedgehog 30th anniversary stream set for tomorrow, but fans got a welcome announcement one day early, as Roger Craig Smith has revealed he will be returning to voice the character! Smith seemingly announced his departure from the role earlier this year, in a move that greatly disappointed a number of fans. Today, Smith took to Twitter to announce his return to the series. In the Tweet, Craig talked highly of the franchise's fanbase, and his excitement about the character's future. It remains to be seen what will come next, but the future definitely looks brighter with Craig in it!comicbook.com