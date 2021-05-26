Cancel
Twenty Manhattan College Students Receive James Patterson ’69 Scholarships

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe best-selling author and philanthropist continues to support students from his alma mater. Twenty Manhattan College students have received a James Patterson ’69 scholarship for the 2020-21 academic year. It is the ninth consecutive year that Patterson, the best-selling author and philanthropist, has supported the program, which awards scholarships to...

New York City, NYWestern Queens Gazette

CUNY Community College Students Earn Cooke Scholarships, Kaplan Awards

Three CUNY community college students who overcame personal and academic hardships have been selected as recipients of the highly selective Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship, honoring the nation’s top community college students. The grant was awarded to a pair of students from the Borough of Manhattan Community College, and one from LaGuardia Community College. The award provides up to $40,000 per year to help recipients complete their bachelor’s degree.
Frederick, MDTimes Union

Nymeo Federal Credit Union Awards Two College Scholarships to Area Students

Graduating seniors from Walkersville and Urbana high schools selected for awards. Nymeo Federal Credit Union, a community credit union with locations in Frederick and Gaithersburg, awarded two Frederick County High School Seniors each with a Nymeo Believe & Achieve College Scholarship. Feiyan Collins from Walkersville High School and Brina Ratangee...
Galloway, NJstockton.edu

Five Students Receive Distinguished Student Fellowships

Galloway, N.J. _ Five students received Spring 2021 Board of Trustees Fellowships for Distinguished Students for research projects they will do with faculty advisors. Matthew Furry of Absecon, a junior majoring in Chemistry. Project Title: Measuring the Photophysics of Symmetrical Dipyrins as Near Infrared Emitting Dyes. Project Advisor: Barry Pemberton,...
Sarasota, FLTampa Bay News Wire

Ringling College Receives $500,000 Gift from the Daniel E. Offutt, III Charitable Trust to Support Premier Makerspace and Student Scholarships

Gift will support Wood Shop and establish the Daniel E. Offutt III Endowed Scholarship. Sarasota, FL — May 26, 2021 – Ringling College of Art and Design today announced that the Daniel E. Offutt, III Charitable Trust has made a $500,000 gift in support of the Richard and Barbara Basch Visual Arts Center including the Wood Shop, which will be named the Daniel E. Offutt III Wood Shop. It also establishes the Daniel E. Offutt III Endowed Scholarship which will furnish an annual scholarship of at least $7,500 beginning in Fall 2022, and will provide an additional one-time scholarship for a student this fall, who will be the College’s first Offutt Scholar.
CollegesKilleen Daily Herald

Arianne Cohen: Surprising services truly help college students succeed

College is a great place to part with large portions of your net worth and self-esteem, all while exiting without a degree. Just a third of associate’s degree students graduate within three years, and only 62% of full-time students at four-year programs graduate within six years. Not surprisingly, weaker students are more likely to struggle.
CollegesNorfolk Daily News

Northeast among colleges selected for prestigious program

Northeast Community College is one of 25 colleges from across the country selected to participate in a program that is designed to better align student goals for career and continuing education opportunities. Following a competitive application and interview process, the Teacher’s College at Columbia University selected teams representing 25 colleges...
Mingo County, WVWilliamson Daily News

Mingo native named Munn Scholar at WVU

West Virginia University Libraries’ Teaching and Learning Committee has selected Adam Benjamin and Aerianna McClanahan as 2021 Robert F. Munn Undergraduate Library Scholars, according to a news release. “Adam and Aerianna navigated around limitations placed on them by COVID-19 restrictions to research their topics thoroughly and write impressive works of...
New York City, NYasa.edu

“Student Success at ASA College” commercial is competing at the International Film Festival Manhattan

We are excited to announce that our “Student Success at ASA College” commercial is competing at the International Film Festival Manhattan Virtual Events on May 28 to 30, 2021. #IFFMNYCSpring2021 Professional Commercials from around the world are competing from USA, France, China, Russian Federation and Philippines. Early Bird Tix are: $8 (until May 23, 2021 after that $10) https://watch.eventive.org/iffmnycspring2021/play/60a5be37dbda3400bf0d6ce6/60a41036c9aca70963c88d5d.
CollegesYale Daily News

LIPKA: Yale’s DisTrustees

Imagine an election where only incumbents or their hand-picked designates can run, where every candidate is gagged, where all legitimate policy debate is off-limits. Absurd? Yes. Yet that is what Yale’s trustees announced this week for an election already underway and future Yale trustee elections. Some background. Under Yale’s charter,...
New York City, NYbrooklynrail.org

The Selected Letters of Ralph Ellison

Toward the end of a letter to Albert Murray written from Greensboro on April 9, 1953 while on a Black colleges tour, Ralph Ellison tells his fellow Tuskegee alumnus that his next stop is going to be Fisk University in Nashville. There, he intends to talk about “minority provincialism as a problem for the creative writer.” The idea of the talk comes to Ellison in part as a response to Fisk’s head librarian and writer Arna Bontempts, who, Ellison continues, “hinted in SRL that I had created another stereotype.” Ellison’s goal is to “point out where the so-called new negro boys crapped up the picture.” Clearly, he had no use for them. “I don’t know why those guys want to mess with a contentious Mose like me anyway: I done told them I ain’t no gentleman, black or white,” he writes before closing with his own declaration of artistic independence, “and I definitely ain’t colored when it comes to writing.”
Louisiana Statemyneworleans.com

“Wicked Flesh” wins 2020 Williams Prize in Louisiana History

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The book “Wicked Flesh: Black Women, Intimacy, and Freedom in the Atlantic World,” authored by Jessica Marie Johnson and published by the University of Pennsylvania Press, was selected as the winner of the 2020 Kemper and Leila Williams Prize in Louisiana History. Offered annually by...
Los Angeles, CAsoapsindepth.com

GENERAL HOSPITAL’s Eden McCoy Graduates from High School!

It’s official: GENERAL HOSPITAL’s Eden McCoy (Josslyn) is a high school graduate! Last week, the young actress received her diploma from The Marlborough School, a private, all-girls college preparatory academy in Los Angeles. And the young actress took to social media to share her absolute joy over this huge life milestone, posting several photos on Twitter and in her Instagram stories! “That’s a wrap!” McCoy tweeted along with a selection of photos taken after the ceremony.
MinoritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Mississippi School Called Out For Naming White Students Valedictorian and Salutatorian After Two Black Students Were Already Chosen

A Mississippi high school was blasted on social media after word got out on the two sets of students claiming the valedictorian and salutatorian titles. On May 24 Ikeria Washington and Layla Temple were named the valedictorian and salutatorian of West Point Consolidated School District, according to BNC TV. However, shortly after the two Black female students were set to be awarded for their academic achievements, the school decided to change its ranking and recognize both with the highest Quality Point Average (QPA) and Grade Point Average (GPA).
Dunmore, PAThe Daily Collegian

Physics student receives Science Dean’s Scholarship to continue studies

DUNMORE, Pa. – Diego Romero’s fascination with black holes eventually led him to become a physics major at Penn State Scranton. Now, a University science scholarship will help him complete his bachelor’s degree at University Park. A campus student for the past two years, Romero recently received a $2,000 Science...