newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Wheat Drops on Forecast for Midwest Rain

marketscreener.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article-- Wheat for July delivery fell 1.1% to $6.49 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Wednesday as continued rainfall in the U.S. supports improving winter wheat and a nascent spring crop. -- Soybeans for July delivery fell 0.5% to $15.05 a bushel. -- Corn for July delivery...

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Wheat#Drought#Heavy Rain#Commodities Prices#Market Prices#U S Prices#Ed F Man Capital#Agresource#Usda#The Price Futures Group#Chinese#Stonex#Eia#Cftc#Dow Jones Newswires#Midwest Rain#Soybeans#Corn Futures#Continued Rainfall#Corn Turnaround
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Environment
Country
China
Related
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Wheat Outlook: International

Global Production Marginally Lower, but Still at Record. Global 2020/21 wheat production remains record larger, even though it is lowered marginally this month to 776.5 million tons. Downward revisions to Ethiopia, the European Union, Japan, and Saudi Arabia more than offset increases for Argentina and Serbia. Ethiopia’s production is lowered 200,000 tons to 5.1 million based on desert locust infestations that caused damage to both the quality and quantity of output. For more detail, see the Grain and Feed Annual report published by USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) in its Global Agricultural Information Network (GAIN). Production for the European Union is reduced by 200,000 tons to 135.6 million with a downward revision to area harvested. EU wheat production for 2019/20 is also revised lower by 169,000 tons, which is reflected in lower yield. Member States production included a variety of offsetting changes, highlighted by a 200,000-ton reduction to Bulgaria.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT wheat eases, supported by crop-threatening cold

CHICAGO, May 28 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures eased on Friday after gaining a day prior, supported by a cold snap that exacerbated dry weather in the northern Plains that could damage recently-planted spring wheat, traders said. * Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat ended 12-3/4 cents lower at $6.63-1/2 per bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery dipped 13 cents to $6.13-1/4 per bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat added 10-1/4 cents to $7.27-1/2 per bushel. * For the week CBOT's most-active wheat contract fell 10-3/4 cents, its third consecutive week of lower movement. * A cold front across the upper U.S. Midwest has farmers in North Dakota and Minnesota concerned about frost damage to recently-planted spring wheat. * China's massive livestock sector is set to snap up millions of tonnes of wheat from the country's winter harvest that began this month, extending a run of crop-switching in animal feed and further cooling demand for corn imports. * Russia's wheat export tax will fall sharply on June 2-8, the agriculture ministry said, as it started setting the size of its formula-based duty. * Rainfall across France improved soft wheat and barley crops in the week ended May 24, according to data from farm office FranceAgriMer, with an estimated 80% of French soft wheat rated in good or excellent condition. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper Editing by Marguerita Choy)
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

GRAINS-Corn eases after volatile week

CHICAGO, May 28 (Reuters) - Chicago corn eased on Friday, after a strong rebound a day earlier as the market weighed up strong Chinese demand against U.S. growing conditions. Wheat and soybeans also edged lower, though spring wheat futures on the Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX) climbed as a cold front hitting much of the U.S. Midwest brought frost to the Northern Great Plains.
Agriculturegrainews.ca

Prairie cash wheat: Bids correct higher

MarketsFarm — Wheat bids across Western Canada moved higher during the week ended Thursday, as U.S. futures saw a corrective bounce after falling to their softest levels in over a month. Average Canada Western Red Spring (CWRS, 13.5 per cent protein) wheat prices were up by $8.50-$9 per tonne, according...
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

Slight adjustments to corn, soy numbers in latest WASDE

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s May 14 numbers on corn and soybean estimates didn’t change the picture too much, adjusting a few figures. Its World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates raised the corn export forecast by about 100 million bushels, to a total of 2.776 billion bushels. There was no change to feed or ethanol usage for the 2020 corn crop. The WASDE reduced projected corn carryover by 95 million bushels, to a total of 1.257 billion bushels, or about 8% of expected usage. ‘That’s a pretty tight carryover compared to history,” said Jim Mintert, professor and Extension economist in the Department of Agricultural Economics at Purdue University and director of the Center for Commercial Agriculture, and close to ending stocks from 2011-13.
AgricultureBenzinga

USDA Shares Forecasts For Grain And Farm Exports

U.S. grain volumes have been a bright spot for the railroads, with higher volumes reflecting export demand. Indeed, grain carloads were up 23.2% year-to-date to 509,364 as of last Saturday, according to the Association of American Railroads (AAR). Since September, grain rail carloads have consistently been above the levels of...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: New-Crop Corn, Soybeans Choppy

Corn is flat to 1 cent lower on old crop and 2 to 3 cents lower on new crop, soybeans are 3 to 4 cents lower on old crop and narrowly mixed on new, and wheat 10 cents lower to 12 cents higher. CORN:. Corn trade is flat to 1...
Agricultureagupdate.com

Weather fueling crop expectations

The grain market “is full of optimism for good crops” as ideal weather comes through the cornbelt, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “Even the normally parched Texas panhandle has received good rain,” Payne said, as he said there is “little to no” weather premium left in the markets. However,...
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

CBOT soybeans rally on technical buying, stronger corn

CHICAGO, May 27 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rallied on Thursday for the first time in eight sessions, lifted by short-covering and technical buying, and spillover support from surging corn prices, traders said. * CBOT July soybeans ended 33-1/2 cents higher at $15.37 a bushel. New-crop November futures ended up 31-1/4 cents at $13.78-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT July soymeal was up $6.50 at $390.30 a ton, and CBOT July soyoil jumped 1.13 cents to settle at 66.81 cents per lb. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Thursday said U.S. soybean export sales last week totaled 304,200 tonnes, in line with forecasts for 25,000 tonnes to 800,000 tonnes. * Good crop weather across the U.S. Midwest has limited gains in soybeans this week. Rain is expected over the next weeks, before drier weather returns to the western Midwest in late June, forecasters said. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Grain market volatility continues

Missed some market news this week? Here's what Jaquie Holland, Ben Potter and our Ag Marketing IQ bloggers have been writing about. Big speculators weren’t the only force driving corn futures a dollar or more off their highs in May. But these so-called hedge funds certainly helped accelerate the downturn over the last two weeks, trimming bullish bets by more than 95,000 contracts worth some 475 million bushels. Still, these professional gamblers may not be the real force behind corn’s ups and downs in 2021. Their net long positions actually peaked way back in January, just after nearby futures topped $5 for the first time since 2014. Instead, activity by commercial traders may offer a better overview of both today’s market and prospects for the rest of the year and beyond.
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn firms, set for second weekly gain on strong demand

SINGAPORE, May 28 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures climbed 0.9% on Friday with the market poised for a second week of gains as strong demand for the feed grain supported prices. Wheat eased, while soybeans edged higher. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT)...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn consolidates after surge on export demand

* Corn mixed after 6% jump on Thursday * Market weighs Chinese imports, higher expected global crop * Wheat and soybeans ease after tracking corn rally (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, May 28 (Reuters) - Chicago corn was little changed on Friday, pausing after a steep rebound a day earlier as the market weighed up strong Chinese demand against favourable U.S. growing conditions. Wheat and soybeans edged down after tracking the corn rally on Thursday. Market participants were also adjusting positions in the run-up to a U.S. holiday weekend with markets closed on Monday. The most active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.3% at $6.66-1/4 a bushel by 1159 GMT after climbing 6.4% on Thursday. New-crop December corn lost 0.3%. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Thursday confirmed more than 5.6 million tonnes in new-crop corn sales to China last week while not showing large-scale cancellations of old-crop corn purchases by China, as rumoured this week. Recent Chinese buying of U.S. corn has put the focus back on tight global supplies after Chicago prices eased to a one-month low this week on good crop conditions in the U.S. Midwest. The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday raised its forecast for global corn output in the 2021/22 season, as high prices encourage more planting, but saw consumption outstripping production. "The IGC is sticking with its prediction ... that the corn market will see its fifth deficit in succession," Commerzbank said in a note. China has loomed large in the corn market as traders have assessed rumours about import purchases and policy steps to curb commodity prices and use other crops in livestock feed. "China has been snapping up U.S. corn cargoes, but its future purchases will depend on domestic production and demand," said one Singapore-based grains trader. CBOT wheat was down 0.4% at $6.73-1/4 a bushel while soybeans were 0.2% lower at $15.34-3/4 a bushel. Argentina's 2020/21 soybean crop is expected at 43.5 million tonnes, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said, citing better than expected crop yields as it increased a previous 43 million tonne estimate. Wheat traders were awaiting the outcome of a large import tender being held by Saudi Arabia, with results expected on Monday. Prices at 1159 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 673.25 -3.00 -0.44 640.50 5.11 CBOT corn 666.25 1.75 0.26 484.00 37.65 CBOT soy 1534.75 -2.25 -0.15 1311.00 17.07 Paris wheat Sep 211.75 -0.25 -0.12 192.50 10.00 Paris maize Jun 270.00 5.00 1.89 198.75 35.85 Paris rape Aug 517.00 -3.25 -0.62 393.00 31.55 WTI crude oil 67.26 0.41 0.61 48.52 38.62 Euro/dlr 1.22 0.00 -0.31 1.2100 0.45 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by Rashmi Aich and David Goodman )
AgricultureAgriculture Online

U.S. farm exports forecast at 8% above 2014’s record

Thanks to high demand for American-grown corn, soybeans, and meat, U.S. farm exports will soar to a record $164 billion this year, far above the current mark of $152.3 billion, set in 2014, said the Agriculture Department on Wednesday. China, reclaiming its spot as the No. 1 customer, would account for $1 of every $5 in overseas sales.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybean, Wheat Futures Shoot Higher

Corn futures are 34 to 36 cents higher on old crop and 23 to 25 cents higher on new crop at midday; soybeans are 26 to 32 cents higher; and wheat 18 to 21 cents higher. Corn futures are 34 to 36 cents higher at midday, with new crop 24 to 26 cents higher on strong spread trade and buying accelerating at midday after good export sales and up-front demand. Ethanol margins remain solid despite the corn rebound. The weather looks cooler and wetter for most in the Corn Belt in the short term with planting just about wrapped up. Brazil weather looks mostly unchanged as the crop advances.
Agriculturefarmforum.net

Focus on Ag: Farmer optimism at high level

Recent surveys have shown that optimism among farmers for both the current ag economy and the future outlook for farm profitability are quite favorable. This optimism is not surprising, given the much higher levels of net farm income in 2020, the strength of most commodity markets and the prospects for a profitable year in 2021 in most ag sectors. 2020 net farm income levels were enhanced by robust crop profits that resulted from above average crop yields, improved grain market prices and significant levels of government program payments.
Agriculturecheckout.ie

Corn Gains More Ground On Strong Demand, U.S. Weather Weighs

Chicago corn futures rose for a second session on Thursday, with prices underpinned by strong Chinese demand, although gains were limited by favourable crop weather across the U.S. Midwest. Wheat prices rose for the first time in nine sessions, while soybeans edged lower. "One major reason is that supply conditions...