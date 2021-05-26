Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clarke by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clarke A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CLARKE COUNTY At 400 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Berryville, or 8 miles southeast of Millwood Pike, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Clarke County. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH