In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, while commenting on the fed officials talking about tapering, Louis Navellier wrote:. One reason that stock market was in a good mood this week was that we tend to rally heading into holiday weekends. In other words, when we are in a good mood, so are investors and that positive feeling seems to rub off on the stock market. In fact, our friends at Bespoke reported that in the past 50 years the S&P 500 has posted an average gain of 0.52% during Memorial Day week with positive returns 62% of the time.