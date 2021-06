As Steve Nash said, it wasn’t a great game, in part because the “Big Three” scored only 39 points with Kyrie Irving the only who came close to his season stats. But there are no separate columns for “disappointing wins” or “moral victories” and the Nets came away with a big win over Chicago and enter the final regular season game still the second seed. A win tonight over the Cavaliers at Barclays Center would secure that The Bucks, meanwhile are also on the back end of a back-to-back facing the Bulls in Chicago. More on the permutations later.