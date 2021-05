Authorities with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) last week seized three shipments from China containing 36,000 pairs of knockoff AirPods. The headphones didn’t include Apple’s logo or even the trademark “AirPods” name, instead, going by “Elite Pods.” So, they’re not really counterfeit so much as cheap alternatives meant to look like the real deal. But CBP found that their shape and design replicated Apple’s ubiquitous designs closely enough to require enforcement action to protect a registered trademark.