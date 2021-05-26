newsbreak-logo
Alex Cora Confident Chris Sale Will Contribute To Red Sox This Season

By Lauren Campbell
NESN
NESN
 3 days ago
Chris Sale is making progress in his rehab from the Tommy John surgery he underwent in March 2020, and the Boston Red Sox will continue to go slow through the process. Sale has thrown from a mound and still is expected to return this summer, but it’s a slow and steady journey, something that won’t change as the summer months approach.

