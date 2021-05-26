Frost Advisory issued for Benson, Grand Forks, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Benson; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Eddy; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Towner; Western Walsh County RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN NORTH DAKOTA The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In North Dakota...Fire Weather Zones 006 007...008...014...015...016...024...026...028 and 054. * TIMING...Monday Afternoon into early evening. * WINDS...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 18 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the mid 80s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress.