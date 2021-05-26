Frost Advisory issued for Benson, Grand Forks, Nelson by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Benson; Grand Forks; Nelson FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Minnesota, West Polk, Pennington, Red Lake, East Polk, North Clearwater and South Beltrami Counties. In North Dakota, Benson, Nelson and Grand Forks Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cold temperatures are possible again Thursday night.alerts.weather.gov