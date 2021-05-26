newsbreak-logo
Benson County, ND

Frost Advisory issued for Benson, Grand Forks, Nelson by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Benson; Grand Forks; Nelson FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Minnesota, West Polk, Pennington, Red Lake, East Polk, North Clearwater and South Beltrami Counties. In North Dakota, Benson, Nelson and Grand Forks Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cold temperatures are possible again Thursday night.

alerts.weather.gov
Benson County, NDweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Benson, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy, Griggs, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Benson; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Eddy; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Towner; Western Walsh County RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN NORTH DAKOTA The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In North Dakota...Fire Weather Zones 006 007...008...014...015...016...024...026...028 and 054. * TIMING...Monday Afternoon into early evening. * WINDS...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 18 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the mid 80s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress.
Barnes County, NDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barnes, Benson, Cass, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 06:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barnes; Benson; Cass; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Towner; Traill; Western Walsh County AREAS OF FOG ACROSS EASTERN NORTH DAKOTA AND WESTERN MINNESOTA Areas of fog occasionally reducing visibility to around one- quarter mile have developed across the region. The fog is very patchy and shallow in areas, with rapid changes from a quarter mile or less visibility near the ground to clear. Travelers are encouraged to be prepared for the possibility of rapidly changing visibility, and to use extra caution at intersections and railroad crossings. The fog is expected to burn off by 9 AM CDT.